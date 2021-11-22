Simply Red at Slessor Gardens: Pop legends announce Dundee show

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pop superstars Simply Red are set to perform in Dundee next summer as part of their 2022 tour, it has been announced.

With more than a billion hits on YouTube, and 60-million-plus albums sold worldwide, singer Mick Hucknall and fellow band members head to Slessor Gardens on Saturday, July 23.

The hugely successful group boast five number one albums while their 1991 classic — Stars — was the best-selling album for two years running in Britain and Europe.

Furthermore, they have had two US Billboard chart-toppers with singles Holding Back the Years and If You Don’t Know Me By Now, while every Simply Red studio album has been in the UK top 10.

Hucknall said: “I always want to push my voice a little harder, challenge it a little bit, give myself something to really sing to.

“It’s deepened a little bit but I’ve kept the high end, so I can still hit those notes.

“Singing is pure pleasure to me.”

Liz Doogan-Hobbs, CEO of tour promoters, Grandslam Live Ltd, says fans are in for a treat.

She said: “We are delighted to be returning to work with the team at Slessor Gardens again next year. We love the venue.

“It’s so good to be able to plan live outdoor music shows again.

“Fans of Simply Red are in for an absolute treat, it’s great Dundee is part of the tour and we hope to see as many of you as possible for an epic weekend of music with the added bonus that Paloma Faith is performing too, the day after, on Sunday, July 24.”

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “With an artist who have the massive global success and longevity that Simply Red do, announcing a date in Dundee next summer, it truly shows that Slessor Gardens is well and truly on the map as an outdoor venue in the heart of a lively city.

“I am sure that people from Dundee and beyond will be keen to see and hear them play some of the best recognised and most loved songs in popular music spanning more than 30 years.”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday.

Slessor Gardens to host series of concerts

The news comes on the same day that Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a show at Slessor Gardens next June.

The former Oasis star’s appearance comes as part of the new festival Dundee Summer Sessions, promoted by DF Concerts.

Paloma Faith is also set to appear at Slessor Gardens next summer.