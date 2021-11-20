Dundee Summer Sessions: DF Concerts confirm plans for gigs in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

DF Concerts has confirmed Summer Sessions will come to Dundee in 2022.

The summertime festival has hosted some of the biggest names in music, including The Cure, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

Previous shows were held in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens and Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park. They attracted tens of thousands of fans with popular headline acts.

As the city’s main outdoor concert venue, Dundee Summer Sessions is likely to be at Slessor Gardens.

‘Something special in Dundee’

DF Concerts organisers, who also created T in the Park and TRNSMT, have spoken in the past about their wish to bring a large-scale festival to Dundee.

In 2018, chief executive Geoff Ellis told the Courier: “We would like to do something special in Dundee.

“Obviously we put on gigs in the Caird Hall, but I would like to do something fresh.

“We will look at what is possible.

“Slessor Gardens would be ideal but my understanding is it’s booked up for the next couple of years.”

Slessor Gardens has hosted a series of successful outdoor gigs in recent years, including Little Mix, Olly Murs and Rita Ora.

The line-up for the Dundee Summer Sessions is currently unknown.

Summer Sessions promoter DF Concerts was founded in 1982 in Dundee as Dance Factory Concerts.

They have since hosted many concerts in the city, including a free two-day festival to mark the opening of the V&A in 2018.

Around 10,000 concertgoers attended the 3D festival to open the £80 million design museum.

Primal Scream and Kyle Falconer, among other popular acts, played to thousands of fans at the event.

Introducing… Dundee Summer Sessions!Sign-up to our mailing list for exclusive access to the 2022 line-up and pre-sale information.MORE INFO → smmr.se/sign-up Posted by Summer Sessions on Saturday, 20 November 2021

This year’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions had to be delayed until 2022, as it was set to begin before Covid restrictions relaxed on August 9.

Next year’s Princes Street Gardens line-up includes Tom Jones, Lionel Richie and Simple Minds.

The rescheduled festival will run over five dates from August 7-14.