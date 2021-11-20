Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Summer Sessions: DF Concerts confirm plans for gigs in 2022

By Katy Scott
November 20 2021, 10.57am Updated: November 20 2021, 11.09am
dundee summer sessions announcement
Crowds at Slessor Gardens for Olly Murs.

DF Concerts has confirmed Summer Sessions will come to Dundee in 2022.

The summertime festival has hosted some of the biggest names in music, including The Cure, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

Previous shows were held in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens and Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park. They attracted tens of thousands of fans with popular headline acts.

As the city’s main outdoor concert venue, Dundee Summer Sessions is likely to be at Slessor Gardens.

‘Something special in Dundee’

DF Concerts organisers, who also created T in the Park and TRNSMT, have spoken in the past about their wish to bring a large-scale festival to Dundee.

In 2018, chief executive Geoff Ellis told the Courier: “We would like to do something special in Dundee.

“Obviously we put on gigs in the Caird Hall, but I would like to do something fresh.

“We will look at what is possible.

Slessor Gardens would be ideal but my understanding is it’s booked up for the next couple of years.”

Slessor Gardens has hosted a series of successful outdoor gigs in recent years, including Little Mix, Olly Murs and Rita Ora.

dundee summer sessions
Tom Jones performed at Slessor Gardens in 2019.

The line-up for the Dundee Summer Sessions is currently unknown.

Summer Sessions promoter DF Concerts was founded in 1982 in Dundee as Dance Factory Concerts.

They have since hosted many concerts in the city, including a free two-day festival to mark the opening of the V&A in 2018.

Around 10,000 concertgoers attended the 3D festival to open the £80 million design museum.

Primal Scream and Kyle Falconer, among other popular acts, played to thousands of fans at the event.

Introducing… Dundee Summer Sessions!Sign-up to our mailing list for exclusive access to the 2022 line-up and pre-sale information.MORE INFO → smmr.se/sign-up

Posted by Summer Sessions on Saturday, 20 November 2021

This year’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions had to be delayed until 2022, as it was set to begin before Covid restrictions relaxed on August 9.

Next year’s Princes Street Gardens line-up includes Tom Jones, Lionel Richie and Simple Minds.

The rescheduled festival will run over five dates from August 7-14.

