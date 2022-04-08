‘I quit my job at Dundee Lidl to join humanitarian effort in Ukraine’ By Neil Henderson April 8 2022, 3.10pm Updated: April 8 2022, 6.54pm Brogan Reilly, who has left her job at Lidl to help in Ukraine. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dozens killed in missile strike on Ukraine railway station crowded with evacuees Britain ‘appalled’ by Ukraine railway station attack on civilians fleeing war Writer calls for Ukraine visa to be dropped after spending 11 hours on forms Retired Dundee chiropractor takes up arms in Ukraine after seeing horrors of war