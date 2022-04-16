Youths charged with reckless conduct at Broughty Ferry RNLI

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three male youths have been charged with reckless conduct in connection with an incident at the Broughty Ferry RNLI.

Police received a report of anti-social behaviour in Broughty Ferry on Saturday April 2.

The incident involved youths entering the secure area at the RNLI on Fisher Street.

Two 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old have been charged with reckless conduct in connection with the incident.

They will be reported to the youth justice assessor in due course.

A Tayside Police spokesperson said: “The Longhaugh Community Policing Team continue to work with our partners to tackle this type of behaviour and identify those responsible.”