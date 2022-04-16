Youths charged with reckless conduct at Broughty Ferry RNLI By Katy Scott April 16 2022, 10.28am The charges follow an incident at the Broughty Ferry RNLI. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three male youths have been charged with reckless conduct in connection with an incident at the Broughty Ferry RNLI. Police received a report of anti-social behaviour in Broughty Ferry on Saturday April 2. The incident involved youths entering the secure area at the RNLI on Fisher Street. Two 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old have been charged with reckless conduct in connection with the incident. They will be reported to the youth justice assessor in due course. A Tayside Police spokesperson said: “The Longhaugh Community Policing Team continue to work with our partners to tackle this type of behaviour and identify those responsible.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier COURIER OPINION: Broughty Ferry lifeboat vandals need better ways to spend their time Police promise extra patrols in Broughty Ferry after spate of vandalism Youths climb fence at Broughty Ferry lifeboat station before damaging equipment Toddlers found on main road after escaping from Broughty Ferry nursery