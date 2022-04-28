Man arrested during drugs raid at Dundee multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man arrested during drugs raid at Dundee multi

By James Simpson
April 28 2022, 12.26pm
Police during the raid at the Lochee multi.
Police during the raid at the Lochee multi.

A man has been arrested during a drugs raid at a Dundee multi.

Officers targeted a flat at Adamson Court just before 8am on Thursday.

Locals say a handful of police vehicles were parked outside the block in Lochee, as officers in riot gear went inside.

One resident, who does not want to be identified, says there was a visible police presence until just before noon.

Officers were seen removing a door from the building.

He said: “At around 7.50am the block was surrounded with police, there were officers in riot gear as well.

“I’m aware they were on at least one landing but there was a lot of activity going on, so it could have been on other levels as well.

“The police were removing flat doors from flats at the scene.

Adamson Court.

“There was a non-uniformed officer still there at around 11.30am.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers executed a drugs search warrant at Adamson Court at 8am on Thursday.

“A man has been arrested and inquiries are continuing.”

