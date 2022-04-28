Man arrested during drugs raid at Dundee multi

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested during a drugs raid at a Dundee multi.

Officers targeted a flat at Adamson Court just before 8am on Thursday.

Locals say a handful of police vehicles were parked outside the block in Lochee, as officers in riot gear went inside.

One resident, who does not want to be identified, says there was a visible police presence until just before noon.

He said: “At around 7.50am the block was surrounded with police, there were officers in riot gear as well.

“I’m aware they were on at least one landing but there was a lot of activity going on, so it could have been on other levels as well.

“The police were removing flat doors from flats at the scene.

“There was a non-uniformed officer still there at around 11.30am.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers executed a drugs search warrant at Adamson Court at 8am on Thursday.

“A man has been arrested and inquiries are continuing.”