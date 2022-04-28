Man arrested during drugs raid at Dundee multi

A man has been arrested during a drugs raid at a Dundee multi.
Officers targeted a flat at Adamson Court just before 8am on Thursday.
Locals say a handful of police vehicles were parked outside the block in Lochee, as officers in riot gear went inside.
One resident, who does not want to be identified, says there was a visible police presence until just before noon.
He said: “At around 7.50am the block was surrounded with police, there were officers in riot gear as well.
“I’m aware they were on at least one landing but there was a lot of activity going on, so it could have been on other levels as well.
“The police were removing flat doors from flats at the scene.
“There was a non-uniformed officer still there at around 11.30am.”
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers executed a drugs search warrant at Adamson Court at 8am on Thursday.
“A man has been arrested and inquiries are continuing.”
