Trains cancelled after lorry crashes into bridge between Dundee and Perth By Katy Scott April 28 2022, 12.33pm Updated: April 28 2022, 12.34pm A train at Perth railway station. Some trains have been cancelled after a lorry struck a bridge between Dundee and Perth. The incident has impacted trains travelling between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street. ScotRail says engineers are at the site of the crash in the Invergowrie area. Following a brief closure, the line reopened with a speed restriction of 5mph in place. Delays are expected on services until at least 1pm. Network Rail has been contacted for comment. More to follow.