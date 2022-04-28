Trains cancelled after lorry crashes into bridge between Dundee and Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some trains have been cancelled after a lorry struck a bridge between Dundee and Perth.

The incident has impacted trains travelling between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street.

ScotRail says engineers are at the site of the crash in the Invergowrie area.

Following a brief closure, the line reopened with a speed restriction of 5mph in place.

Delays are expected on services until at least 1pm.

Network Rail has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.