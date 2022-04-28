Medics who missed stroke at Ninewells Hospital told to apologise to patient By Jake Keith April 28 2022, 1.05pm Updated: April 28 2022, 4.44pm The incident occurred at Ninewells Hospital. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Neglect by Priory hospital contributed to death of young patient, jury finds What you need to know about the ‘crisis’ in kid’s mental health services Charity calls for ‘urgent action’ to help record number of Scots with long Covid Fife ambulance crews ‘broken’ as patients wait hours to be seen