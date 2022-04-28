Anger as large pile of bin bags dumped in Kirkcaldy park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 30 bin bags full of waste have been dumped in a Kirkcaldy park.

The pile of general waste – including food items – was discovered at Dunnikier Country Park on Thursday morning.

The waste has been left just yards from a Fife Council depot, used by park maintenance teams and Dunnikier Park Golf Club.

It is understood CCTV is being checked by council officers in the hope the culprits have been captured on film.

Julie Crammond, who visits the park daily to walk her two dogs, says those responsible “should be ashamed”.

She said: “It’s disgusting and there’s no need for it.

“Dunnikier is a nice place to visit and walk my dogs and is always well-maintained.

‘Total disregard for public spaces’

“The people who did this have a total disregard for public spaces just dumping it here instead of using a recycling centre like any normal person would.”

Another park visitor, who asked not to be identified, says the fly-tipping is “disgusting”.

“Whoever did needs to be caught,” she said.

“It’s totally unacceptable behaviour.”

The fly-tipping has been reported to Fife Council’s safer communities team, which will investigate the source of the illegal dumping.

Service manager Kirstie Freeman said: “We’re aware of the issue at Dunnikier Park and are currently investigating.

“Where evidence allows, we will consider what action can be taken against the individual responsible.

Fly-tippers breaking the law

“There’s no excuse for fly-tipping, which is a blatant disregard of the law and of our outdoor environment.

“No one wants to see rubbish dumped, and it has a direct impact on the condition of our roads, parks, wildlife and communities.

Businesses have a legal duty to dispose of their waste responsibly

“Our recycling centres are open, and we would urge people to make use of these facilities and dispose of recyclable waste responsibly.

“Please also check that anyone you ask to take your waste away is properly registered to do so. Businesses have a legal duty to dispose of their waste responsibly.

“We’re grateful to the people of Fife for reporting fly tipping and urge them to keep doing so using our online form.”