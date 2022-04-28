Anger as large pile of bin bags dumped in Kirkcaldy park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Anger as large pile of bin bags dumped in Kirkcaldy park

By Katy Scott and Neil Henderson
April 28 2022, 1.25pm
The large pile of bin bags in Dunnikier Country Park.

More than 30 bin bags full of waste have been dumped in a Kirkcaldy park.

The pile of general waste – including food items – was discovered at Dunnikier Country Park on Thursday morning.

The waste has been left just yards from a Fife Council depot, used by park maintenance teams and Dunnikier Park Golf Club.

It is understood CCTV is being checked by council officers in the hope the culprits have been captured on film.

The pile was found on Thursday morning.

Julie Crammond, who visits the park daily to walk her two dogs, says those responsible “should be ashamed”.

She said: “It’s disgusting and there’s no need for it.

Dunnikier is a nice place to visit and walk my dogs and is always well-maintained.

‘Total disregard for public spaces’

“The people who did this have a total disregard for public spaces just dumping it here instead of using a recycling centre like any normal person would.”

Another park visitor, who asked not to be identified, says the fly-tipping is “disgusting”.

“Whoever did needs to be caught,” she said.

“It’s totally unacceptable behaviour.”

The bags contained general waste.

The fly-tipping has been reported to Fife Council’s safer communities team, which will investigate the source of the illegal dumping.

Service manager Kirstie Freeman said: “We’re aware of the issue at Dunnikier Park and are currently investigating.

“Where evidence allows, we will consider what action can be taken against the individual responsible.

Fly-tippers breaking the law

“There’s no excuse for fly-tipping, which is a blatant disregard of the law and of our outdoor environment.

“No one wants to see rubbish dumped, and it has a direct impact on the condition of our roads, parks, wildlife and communities.

Businesses have a legal duty to dispose of their waste responsibly

“Our recycling centres are open, and we would urge people to make use of these facilities and dispose of recyclable waste responsibly.

“Please also check that anyone you ask to take your waste away is properly registered to do so. Businesses have a legal duty to dispose of their waste responsibly.

“We’re grateful to the people of Fife for reporting fly tipping and urge them to keep doing so using our online form.”

