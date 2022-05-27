‘We have to work twice as hard’: Dundee singer Be Charlotte talks sexism in music on Jeremy Vine show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

‘We have to work twice as hard’: Dundee singer Be Charlotte talks sexism in music on Jeremy Vine show

By Matteo Bell
May 27 2022, 3.04pm Updated: May 27 2022, 5.05pm
Be Charlotte appeared on Jeremy Vine on Friday. Images: Supplied/Jeremy Vine.
Be Charlotte appeared on Jeremy Vine on Friday. Images: Supplied/Jeremy Vine.

Dundee singer Be Charlotte has spoken out about issues with sexism in music on national television.

The music star, real name Charlotte Brimner, held a phone interview Jeremy Vine on his Channel 5 show on Friday.

She was contributing to a discussion about a YouGov survey which found just 13% of headliners at the UK’s top festivals this year are women.

‘We get half the respect of males’

Speaking to Vine, Be Charlotte said: “I think if it was as easy as women being good enough based on our talents then yeah, we would be headlining all the festivals.

“I think unfortunately the music industry as a whole for women and gender minorities – who are constantly underrepresented and not given enough credit – we do have to work twice as hard as our male counterparts in order to gain half of the respect that they receive.

“I believe that a lot comes from supporting women and young girls from grassroots levels to be confident enough to keep going and have that kind of support.

From the beginning, from my very first open mic night, everyone in my venue was all male.”

Be Charlotte

“Just to know that we can write songs, we can play guitar, we can be bands.”

The singer argued that more needs to be done to encourage diversity from when women start out on their musical journeys.

She added: “It’s amazing that we have so many female role models and I think it’s definitely on festivals and bookers to be booking women, but just from the beginning for the music industry (all the way) up, from my very first open mic night everyone in my venue was all male.

The Dundonian singer says the music industry is too male-dominated.

“When I go to a record label meeting, the whole team is male. When I go to a studio session it’s always male producers.

I ran the first all-female songwriting camp in Scotland and, up until that point, all 60 women who came through the programme had never worked with another woman before.

“That’s the issue.”

TV presenter Jasmine Dotiwala and journalist Mike Parry also took part in the discussion, arguing over whether festivals should have quotas for the number of female performers.

While Parry disagreed with the idea, Dotiwala backed it.

She said: “The point of quotas on festivals and the reason we do this work is if you look at someone like Billie Eilish… just three years ago she was booked to play Glastonbury’s John Peel Tent.

“She was then promoted to the second-biggest tent and now she’s headlining one of the stages.

“Unless you give people quotas and opportunities they can’t prove to you how good they are.”

