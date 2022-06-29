Dundee police searching for missing boy, 16, last seen in Lochee By Matteo Bell June 29 2022, 4.04pm Updated: June 29 2022, 5.10pm 0 Lewis O'Shea. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee police are searching for missing 16-year-old Lewis O’Shea, who was last seen in Lochee. The teenage boy has been missing since 8.20pm on Saturday. He was last seen in the Lochee area of Dundee, however he is also known to have links to Aberdeen. The 16-year-old is described as around 6ft tall with a slim build and short brown hair. Lewis was last seen in Lochee. When he was last seen, the teen was wearing a black hooded top, a black body warmer, black jogging bottoms with a white stripe and black shoes. Dundee police ‘increasingly concerned’ for Lewis O’Shea Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for his safety. Inspector Lucy Cameron from Longhaugh police station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Lewis. “He was last seen in the Lochee area of Dundee at around 8.20pm on the evening of Saturday 25 June.” Anyone with information on Lewis’s whereabouts should call 101 or speak to any police officer, quoting incident reference number 0240 of June 26. Concerns for missing teenager last seen in Dundee five days ago Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee garage break-in sparks crime spree as stolen van used in several Tayside incidents Concerns for missing teenager last seen in Dundee five days ago Police search for missing teenager believed to be in Dundee Police questioned over timing of A90 operation as drivers face long tailbacks near Dundee