Dundee police searching for missing boy, 16, last seen in Lochee

Dundee police are searching for missing 16-year-old Lewis O’Shea, who was last seen in Lochee.

The teenage boy has been missing since 8.20pm on Saturday.

He was last seen in the Lochee area of Dundee, however he is also known to have links to Aberdeen.

The 16-year-old is described as around 6ft tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

When he was last seen, the teen was wearing a black hooded top, a black body warmer, black jogging bottoms with a white stripe and black shoes.

Dundee police ‘increasingly concerned’ for Lewis O’Shea

Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Inspector Lucy Cameron from Longhaugh police station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Lewis.

“He was last seen in the Lochee area of Dundee at around 8.20pm on the evening of Saturday 25 June.”

Anyone with information on Lewis’s whereabouts should call 101 or speak to any police officer, quoting incident reference number 0240 of June 26.