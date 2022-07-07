Man taken to hospital following Dundee crash By Lindsey Hamilton July 7 2022, 9.51pm Updated: July 8 2022, 8.42pm Coupar Angus Road. Google maps. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Dundee. No details have been given about the extent of his injuries His identity has also not been revealed Enquiries continuing The incident happened at 5.45pm on Thursday on Coupar Angus Road close to Camperdown Park. Enquiries are continuing into the crash. A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Around 5.45pm on Thursday police received a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on Coupar Angus Road. “Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.” An eye-witness said: “I was there when the police arrived. It looked quite serious.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Pensioner taken to hospital after glider crash near Kinross Friday court round-up — Murderer memento Two people taken to hospital following car crash in Coupar Angus Burnt out vehicles found in Dundee as police confirm car was stolen