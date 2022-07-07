Man taken to hospital following Dundee crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Dundee.

No details have been given about the extent of his injuries

His identity has also not been revealed

Enquiries continuing

The incident happened at 5.45pm on Thursday on Coupar Angus Road close to Camperdown Park.

Enquiries are continuing into the crash.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Around 5.45pm on Thursday police received a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on Coupar Angus Road.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

An eye-witness said: “I was there when the police arrived. It looked quite serious.”