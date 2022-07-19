Dundee elderly more likely to be hospitalised from falls than elsewhere in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of elderly people ending up in hospital after a fall is higher in Dundee than anywhere else in Scotland.

The rate of falls which led to hospital treatment in 2020-21 increased by almost 30% compared to 2015-16.

Maryfield, in the northwest of the city, showed a significant rise of 37% since the earlier period.

Falls accounted for 29.2 out of every 1,000 hospital admissions among those aged 65 or over, compared to the Scottish average of 21.7.

No other local authority areas have a higher rate than Dundee.

The injuries and hospital admission statistics are part of a report submitted to Dundee City Council’s performance and audit committee, which will meet on Wednesday.

Seeking answers

Dundee City Council Liberal Democrat group leader, Councillor Fraser Macpherson, said: “This is really alarming.

“I have taken this issue up with the NHS Tayside chief executive and the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership senior officers to get answers as to why we see this alarming rise in falls of older people that results in them being admitted to hospital.

“It’s particularly concerning as it places Dundee as the worst performing area in the whole of Scotland.”

Mr Macpherson added: “I also want to know what steps are being taken to improve the situation as it is a steep deterioration in performance over the past few years. It is vital for our older citizens in Dundee that all possible steps are taken to act on this as a matter of urgency.”

Lessons to be learned

The report stated there are numerous projects underway in an effort to reduce the injury rate.

Among these is the Safe Slipper Campaign, whereby elderly people can exchange their slipper footwear for safer walking alternatives to assist their stability and lessen the possibility of any falls.

A spokesperson for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “The partnership, the third sector and other partners are currently analysing these statistics and looking for lessons that can be learned to improve the situation for the future.

“The annual falls report to the Performance and Audit Committee is an important part of an ongoing process of improvement.

“Falls can have a significant impact on people, particularly those who are older, and this is a priority for us. The reasons people fall are complex and there are a number of factors that can make someone more likely to fall including loss of muscle, medications and environmental factors.

“Significant work is taking place in Dundee to help people across all these areas to try and ensure the right intervention at the right time.

“These include: the Tayside Falls Service, addressing needs such as environmental, physical, equipment support (for recovery), dieticians addressing malnourishment, support for the socially isolated, and seated exercise classes at home.

“There is also a review under way to look at medications that may lead to falls.”