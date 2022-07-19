Dundee elderly more likely to be hospitalised from falls than elsewhere in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee elderly more likely to be hospitalised from falls than elsewhere in Scotland

By David Nicoll
July 19 2022, 1.51pm Updated: July 19 2022, 2.05pm
Many elderly need hospital treatment after falls in Dundee. Photo credit: Shutterstock
Many elderly need hospital treatment after falls in Dundee. Photo credit: Shutterstock

The number of elderly people ending up in hospital after a fall is higher in Dundee than anywhere else in Scotland.

The rate of falls which led to hospital treatment in 2020-21 increased by almost 30% compared to 2015-16.

Maryfield, in the northwest of the city, showed a significant rise of 37% since the earlier period.

Falls accounted for 29.2 out of every 1,000 hospital admissions among those aged 65 or over, compared to the Scottish average of 21.7.

No other local authority areas have a higher rate than Dundee.

The injuries and hospital admission statistics are part of a report submitted to Dundee City Council’s performance and audit committee, which will meet on Wednesday.

Seeking answers

Dundee City Council Liberal Democrat group leader, Councillor Fraser Macpherson, said: “This is really alarming.

“I have taken this issue up with the NHS Tayside chief executive and the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership senior officers to get answers as to why we see this alarming rise in falls of older people that results in them being admitted to hospital.

Ninewells Hospital.

“It’s particularly concerning as it places Dundee as the worst performing area in the whole of Scotland.”

Mr Macpherson added: “I also want to know what steps are being taken to improve the situation as it is a steep deterioration in performance over the past few years. It is vital for our older citizens in Dundee that all possible steps are taken to act on this as a matter of urgency.”

Lessons to be learned

The report stated there are numerous projects underway in an effort to reduce the injury rate.

Among these is the Safe Slipper Campaign, whereby elderly people can exchange their slipper footwear for safer walking alternatives to assist their stability and lessen the possibility of any falls.

A spokesperson for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “The  partnership, the third sector and other partners are currently analysing these statistics and looking for lessons that can be learned to improve the situation for the future.

“The annual falls report to the Performance and Audit Committee is an important part of an ongoing process of improvement.

“Falls can have a significant impact on people, particularly those who are older, and this is a priority for us. The reasons people fall are complex and there are a number of factors that can make someone more likely to fall including loss of muscle, medications and environmental factors.

Many elderly are injured in the winter in Dundee due to icy streets.

“Significant work is taking place in Dundee to help people across all these areas to try and ensure the right intervention at the right time.

“These include: the Tayside Falls Service, addressing needs such as environmental, physical, equipment support (for recovery), dieticians addressing malnourishment, support for the socially isolated, and seated exercise classes at home.

“There is also a review under way to look at medications that may lead to falls.”

