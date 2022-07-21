Plea for Dundee families to host child refugees from war-torn countries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plea for Dundee families to host child refugees from war-torn countries

By Poppy Watson
July 21 2022, 2.42pm Updated: July 21 2022, 3.48pm
Fostering charity Carolina House Trust has partnered with Dundee City Council to help find safe homes for young asylum seekers.
Dundee families are being asked to welcome a child refugee separated from their loved ones.

Carolina House Trust, a provider of fostering and care services, is working with Dundee City Council to find “safe and supportive” homes for young asylum seekers.

It is hoped the scheme will help children who have faced a perilous journey to the UK to escape war, violence, persecution or famine, settle into life in Scotland.

Sara Lovelock, head of operations at the charity, says it is hoping to match at least six vulnerable youngsters, who are usually aged 16 or 17, with host families in Dundee.

Sara Lovelock, head of operations at Carolina House Trust.

She said: “We were pleased to be approached by Dundee City Council and asked to provide a supported care service for separated children.

“We are experienced in supporting carers and the team is looking forward to using our knowledge and enthusiasm to provide safe and welcoming homes for young people who have experienced significant trauma.

“I would encourage families who are interested in supporting a separated child in their home to get in touch.

“The commitment is different from fostering, you can go out to work, but you can still make a difference to a young person trying to start a new life here.”

Carolina House Trust is hoping to pair at least six families in Dundee with child refugees over the coming months.

The council is currently offering homes to young people via the national transfer scheme.

Separated children who arrive in the UK, usually via Kent, where many migrants who cross the Channel first land, are moved to different parts of the country to be cared for.

The majority of children are from war-torn countries such as Syria or Afghanistan.

It comes as the crisis in Ukraine worsens, which has so far seen 7,286 displaced people welcomed by Scotland – 4,666 of whom arrived under the super sponsor scheme.

Host family requirements

Carolina House Trust says host families must:

  • Live in Dundee
  • Have a primary carer over the age of 21
  • Have a spare bedroom
  • Be committed tot to supporting a young person beginning a new chapter of life in Scotland

Families interested in volunteering can visit Carolina House Trust’s website or call 01382 561279.

