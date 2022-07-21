Plea for Dundee families to host child refugees from war-torn countries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee families are being asked to welcome a child refugee separated from their loved ones.

Carolina House Trust, a provider of fostering and care services, is working with Dundee City Council to find “safe and supportive” homes for young asylum seekers.

It is hoped the scheme will help children who have faced a perilous journey to the UK to escape war, violence, persecution or famine, settle into life in Scotland.

Sara Lovelock, head of operations at the charity, says it is hoping to match at least six vulnerable youngsters, who are usually aged 16 or 17, with host families in Dundee.

She said: “We were pleased to be approached by Dundee City Council and asked to provide a supported care service for separated children.

“We are experienced in supporting carers and the team is looking forward to using our knowledge and enthusiasm to provide safe and welcoming homes for young people who have experienced significant trauma.

“I would encourage families who are interested in supporting a separated child in their home to get in touch.

“The commitment is different from fostering, you can go out to work, but you can still make a difference to a young person trying to start a new life here.”

The council is currently offering homes to young people via the national transfer scheme.

Separated children who arrive in the UK, usually via Kent, where many migrants who cross the Channel first land, are moved to different parts of the country to be cared for.

The majority of children are from war-torn countries such as Syria or Afghanistan.

It comes as the crisis in Ukraine worsens, which has so far seen 7,286 displaced people welcomed by Scotland – 4,666 of whom arrived under the super sponsor scheme.

Host family requirements

Carolina House Trust says host families must:

Live in Dundee

Have a primary carer over the age of 21

Have a spare bedroom

Be committed tot to supporting a young person beginning a new chapter of life in Scotland

Families interested in volunteering can visit Carolina House Trust’s website or call 01382 561279.