Locals warned rubbish could ‘pile high’ as Tayside and Fife school and waste staff set to strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Locals warned rubbish could ‘pile high’ as Tayside and Fife school and waste staff set to strike

By Alasdair Clark
July 27 2022, 12.00pm Updated: July 27 2022, 2.37pm
Unite members tayside fife strike
Members of Unite across Tayside and Fife have voted for strike action.

Schools and waste management staff across Tayside and Fife will join strike action to protest what a union claims is a “shameful” pay offer.

Unite the union says its members have rejected a 2% increase offered to them and voted in favour of taking strike action.

The union represents thousands of school and cleansing department workers at Fife Council and Tayside Contracts – which employs staff across Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

It comes after warnings rubbish could “pile high” across Scotland as workers down tools.

Final dates are still to be finalised, however it is expected that action in refuse and waste services will begin in mid-August.

Strikes impacting schools are expected to begin in early September.

Why are council staff unhappy?

The row centres around a pay offer put forward by Cosla – the body representing local authorities.

Staff have been offered a 2% wage rise, but all three unions representing council staff have demanded a £3,000 pay packet boost and a minimum wage of £12 an hour for all employees.

Unite say that with inflation soaring to 11.8%, prompting a cost of living crisis, the current offer is unacceptable.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The message for both the Scottish Government and Cosla is crystal clear: thousands upon thousands of members won’t tolerate real terms pay cuts anymore, and they have had enough.

“Our members are being forced to take this action due to a derisory pay offer, and we will support them in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions in local government.”

The strike is likely to cause disruption to waste collections

The unions also pointed to pay offers in England, where the lowest paid staff have been offered a significant pay increase.

Johanna Baxter, Unison head of local government, said: “Council workers south of the border were offered a flat rate uplift of £1,925, which for those on the lowest pay equates to a 10.5% increase.

“You have to wonder why council workers north of the border have only been offered a measly 2% increase when the cost of living continues to spiral.

Councillor David Ross, leader of Fife Council and Labour group at Cosla, previously issued a statement saying he was disappointed an offer that would avoid industrial action could not be made.

‘They deserve fair pay’

He said: “Many local government workers are already low paid.

“With inflation running at over 9%, it’s not right that they should be forced to rely on benefits to bring their income up to a decent level as the Scottish Government cabinet secretary has been quoted as saying.

“These are the same key workers we clapped for throughout the pandemic – they deserve fair pay not just platitudes.”

Fife Council’s Head of HR Sharon McKenzie confirmed that the council is aware of ​​Unite’s plans for industrial action.

“​​We are assessing the potential impact this could have on our services in Fife ​and will work ​to minimise the effect of this locally.”

Tayside Contracts refused to comment.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are monitoring the situation carefully.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier