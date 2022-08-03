Woman, 81, knocked down in Broughty Ferry By James Simpson and Poppy Watson August 3 2022, 5.54pm Updated: August 3 2022, 9.04pm Police at the scene of the collision on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Women, 88 and 90, taken to hospital as car flips in Monifieth Broughty Ferry roofer cut free from car wreckage after drunk birthday crash Pedestrian hit by vehicle on busy road in Broughty Ferry Warning as drivers ‘deliberately’ ignore lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing