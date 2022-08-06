Artist ‘compelled to draw Dundee’ reveals incredible cityscapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Artist ‘compelled to draw Dundee’ reveals incredible cityscapes

By Jake Keith
August 6 2022, 7.59am
Linda Brownlee with her art in Mennies.
An artist who feels “compelled” to draw Dundee has revealed an incredible gallery of work profiling the city centre and West End.

Linda Brownlee, 64, has spent the last four years capturing the beauty of her adopted city in 40 separate drawings.

Linda, who is originally from Glasgow but moved to the east more than 30 years ago, says she can’t stop drawing the City of Discovery’s picturesque skyline and buildings.

Drawings are Dundee ‘rearranged slightly’

Her work has been described as a reconstruction of the city, though she herself describes it as “Dundee rearranged slightly”.

One of Linda’s drawings on display in Mennies pub on Perth Road.

It means Linda tweaks her portraits to include more than what can be seen in reality, often adding in views of Dundee Law.

She said: “I started out drawing in Barcelona sitting out looking at a view and thinking ‘I need to capture this’.

“Then I began doing it in Dundee and started off drawing Groucho’s (former record store on Perth Road) because the building fascinated me.

Linda drawing at Mennies.

“I’ve focused a lot on the smaller Perth Road places like Mennies (Edwardian pub also known as The Speedwell Bar), Agacan (brightly coloured Turkish restaurant), and Kist gift shop.

“My favourite though is a big 5ft-wide panorama of Perth Road and the city centre.

“I do feel like I’m documenting what’s going on in Dundee right now with all the changes.

Linda Brownlee’s panorama of Dundee.

“I’m addicted to it to be honest; I do feel compelled to draw Dundee.”

Having worked in the NHS as a nurse for 38 years and latterly managing the Scottish Bowel Screening Service in Dundee, she now spends much of her time following her second passion.

The idea for the composition of Perth Road came about from a friend named Ged Gourlay, a former Dundee bus driver, who gave Linda lots of clippings of The Courier including photographs of the West End in years gone by.

The drawings include many of Dundee’s landmarks.

She studies these and sometimes creatively adds in elements to give her drawings a unique historical feel.

But many of her drawings, which she sells online and in local gift shops, focus on well known vistas including the McManus, V&A Dundee, and Union Street.

Painting is ‘far too messy’

Linda says her passion for capturing Dundee’s streets shows no signs of waning.

She said: “I don’t use paint at all; it’s far too messy.

“I tear out little bits of magazine and that helps me block in the landscape.

Union Street. Supplied by Linda Brownlee.

“Using pen and ink on canvas or paper, I can then put in the finer details.

“The smaller ones generally take me around a day but the Perth Road panorama took me months.

“I’ve managed dozens so far but I’m not finished yet.”

Linda on her tricycle.

Linda, who is president of Dundee Art Society, can be spotted pedalling around the city on her tricycle armed with pens and paper.

The full artwork collection will be showcased at Eduardo Alessandro Studios in Broughty Ferry from Saturday, before moving to Blackness Library in a few weeks.

