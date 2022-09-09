Dundee woman recalls ‘treasured’ moment with Queen as toddler during 2002 visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee woman recalls ‘treasured’ moment with Queen as toddler during 2002 visit

By James Simpson
September 9 2022, 5.58pm Updated: September 9 2022, 6.51pm
Aishah, now 22, had a special moment with the Queen in 2002.
A Dundee woman says she will forever treasure memories of meeting the Queen as a toddler.

Aishah Majid Bhatti was only two when Queen Elizabeth II visited her home city as part of her Golden Jubilee tour in 2002.

The Queen outside Dundee Railway Station in 2002.

Aishah and her family were among millions in mourning when the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday evening.

It sparked memories of when the Queen spotted young Aishah in a line of people desperate to meet the head of the monarch.

The Bhatti family said they were “astounded” when the Queen broke the line to compliment a two-year-old Aishah’s Indian turban.

Her father, Mohammed joked she wanted to catch Her Majesty’s eye as the pair recalled the day at Dundee Railway Station.

Queen told Dundee tot ‘I hope they are real diamonds’

Mohammed said: “We had wanted to go down to the train station to welcome Her Majesty.

“Moments before her arrival we were put in the line alongside a few others.

“We were both a bit starstruck when the Queen broke the line and complimented Aishah’s headdress.

“Aishah had said she wanted to catch her eye, the turban had diamonds on it.

“The Queen said ‘I hope they are real diamonds’ – we were both a bit shocked but delighted she had spoken with us.”

Mohammed and a young Aishah.

Bad luck meant the Bhatti’s family camera let them down and despite dozens of photographers attending, they were left with no images of the exchange.

Determined to track some down, they had to go via The Courier classifieds to find copies of the special moment.

Aishah, now 22, said: “That moment at the station is something I will treasure for the rest of my life.

“Unfortunately there had been a few technical problems with the camera.

“Our family decided to put an advert in The Courier to see if we could get the other pictures.

“We managed to track down a photographer who captured the moment.

“At the time my dad said I’d offered up my own pocket money to pay for the pictures.”

‘Incredibly sad’

When the family heard of the Queen’s passing they dug out the album containing all the images of the day.

The former Grove Academy pupil added: “The Queen was a rock for this country and I was incredibly sad to hear of her passing.

“That moment with Her Majesty was very special for me and my family.

“We got the pictures out of the album and had a look through.

“It holds many great memories for us.”

