Home News Dundee

Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest

By Poppy Watson and Alasdair Clark
October 1 2022, 1.32pm Updated: October 1 2022, 2.32pm
Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds have joined the protest in Dundee. Images by Mhairi Edwards.

Hundreds have taken to the street in Dundee on Saturday to protest the rising cost of living.

Locals marched to the sound of bagpipes and chanting from Blackness Road to the city square behind a banner saying “no to fuel poverty”.

It comes as part of a wave of protests across the UK times to coincide with the new energy price cap coming into force.

Dozens of rallies including the one in Dundee are being supported by Enough is Enough, the trade union-backed campaign demanding pay rises and cuts in energy bills.

Protesters are also being asked to show support for striking workers, including Royal Mail members of the trade union CWU, who are currently taking industrial action.

Dundee cost of living protest
Dozens of similar rallies are taking place across the UK.

North East regional list MSP Maggie Chapman was among those who addressed the crowd outside the Caird Hall.

She called for a four day working week “as standard”, saying for “too long the benefits of society had been seized by the rich”.

Dundee resident Andy Duncan, 66, told The Courier he thought the situation now was worse than under former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

He explained he grew up in poverty himself, with his parents struggling financially despite both working full time.

He said: “We are here today because it is necessary. There are people living in poverty.

Turnout ‘larger than expected’

“I lived in poverty when I was younger. I come from Lochee originally, and I remember – there was five kids in this family, mum and dad worked – and yet the lights would go out in winter time.

“I am extremely worried. This is worse than what I experienced when Thatcher was in power.

“Austerity is slaughtering our communities and society in general.

“It is not just the poor who will be affected – the cost of living crisis and energy crisis is going to affect the whole of society.

A piper led the march from Blackness Road.

“If something doesn’t get done it is going to get out of control.”

Ferry councillor Peter Shears was among those protesting.

He told The Courier: “A lot of people are totally fed up.

“The reaction from the public to this protest has been great, people are applauding and just joining in from the streets which we’ve never seen before.

“This is one of the biggest marches I’ve ever seen before. This is the beginning of a movement which will hopefully see things change.

“People are disgusted.”

Organisers at the protest estimate around 300 joined the march and rally.

