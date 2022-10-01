Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Cameron and McCowan sink Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Cameron and McCowan sink Hamilton

By Scott Lorimer
October 1 2022, 4.58pm Updated: October 1 2022, 5.30pm
Lyall Cameron is congratulated after scoring Dundee's opener.
Dundee earned a valuable three points on the road, beating Hamilton 2-0.

A Lyall Cameron strike in the first half got the Dee up and running at New Douglas Park and should have increased their lead but for missed opportunities.

The home side threatened with a number of chances after the break but the Dark Blues held on.

Luke McCowan made it 2-0 at the death sending the travelling Dees home happy.

Courier Sport takes a look at some of the key moments and picks out the man of the match as Gary Bowyer’s side earn their fourth win of the season.

Key moments

Dundee’s first chance of the match came on 13 minutes from a well-worked corner. Grayson played a one-two with McGowan before playing the ball to McMullan on the edge of the box.

The winger dinked in a lovely ball to the back post where it was met by McGhee who got a powerful head on it, but his effort was straight at Ryan Fulton.

McGhee was involved again moments later but his cross was headed well over by Cameron in the six-yard box.

Lyall Cameron strikes to make it 1-0 Dundee.
The Dark Blues started to turn the screw and opened the scoring on 29 minutes.

It was Cameron who was involved once again and slotted the ball into the far corner after being played in by Josh Mulligan.

The goal sparked the hosts into life, creating a few chances around the Dundee box but offered nothing to cause Legzdins real concern.

Dundee started the second half brightly with McMullan whipping in a dangerous ball but Cameron couldn’t get his header goalwards. McGhee then saw his effort from distance go over the bar in the same passage of play.

The Dee began to take control of the game and could have doubled their lead on 57 minutes.

Josh Mulligan tussles for the ball with Hamilton's Andrew Winter.
French burst from defence to intercept an Accies ball and found Cameron in space on the left.

He played the ball inside to Mulligan but couldn’t get a shot off in the crowded box.

The Scotland Under-21 international had another glorious chance just a minute later.

McMullan found him on the overlap but Mulligan’s fierce shot but Dan O’Reilly was came flying in to block the effort on the edge of the box.

For all of Dundee’s chances, Hamilton should have been level on 67 minutes but for Legzdins.

Dundee's Ben Williamson involved in the action in the second half.
Ryan One played a sublime ball through the middle of the Dark Blues defence landing right at the feet of the on-rushing Jean Pierre Tiehi but his effort was saved well by the Dee stopper.

Gary Bowyer was left to rue another opportunity almost immediately with Cameron hitting the side netting from a tight angle from Robinson’s cross.

The home side continued to knock on the door and gave Dundee a scare on 79 minutes when Andy Winter’s long-range drive crashed off the bar.

The visitors survived another late scare but skipper McGhee was in the right place at the right time to deny Tiehi who had the goal at his mercy in the six-yard box.

Luke McCowan makes it 2-0 for Dundee.
With seconds left on the clock and the home side looking to threaten one last time, Dundee broke up the field with Rudden and McMullan linking up in the middle of the park.

The winger spotted substitute McCowan on the left who who drove towards goal and dinked his effort over Fulton, sealing all three points.

Dundee’s star man – Jordan McGhee

The Dee skipper put in a stand-out performance as he slotted in at left back.

McGhee was involved in the majority of Dundee’s chances posing a real threat going forward but also proved to be a rock at the back.

Player ratings

Legzdins 8; Kerr 7, McGhee 9, Ashcroft 8, French 7; Grayson 6 (Williamson 7), McGowan 7, Cameron 8 (McCowan 7), McMullan 8, Mulligan 7 (Anderson 6); Robinson 7 (Rudden 6).

Subs not used: Sharp, Marshall, Robertson, Sheridan, Strachan

Manager under the microscope

Gary Bowyer made four changes to the side  that saw off The New Saints last week.

Tyler French, Joe Grayson, Josh Mulligan and Zach Robinson regained their places.

The Dee started in a 4-5-1, with a back four of Cammy Kerr on the right, French and Lee Ashcroft playing centrally with Jordan McGhee at left back.

The Dee boss made one half-time swap with Ben Williamson replacing Joe Grayson.

On 73 minutes, he opted for a double substitution to freshen up his side as Zak Rudden and Max Anderson replacing Zak Robinson and Josh Mulligan.

Man in the middle

Matthew MacDermid received a torrent of abuse from the home fans after giving the Dark Blues a couple of decisions in the first half.

Realistically, there was nothing really in them despite the Accies’ appeals.

Overall, a fairly quiet game with no big calls to be made.

Hamilton booking: Zanatta.

Dundee bookings: N/A.

