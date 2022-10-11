Waste pouring into Lochee garden after thieves burst pipe stealing bike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Waste water has been pouring into a communal garden in Lochee for weeks, after thieves burst a pipe while stealing a bicycle.

The pipe, at a block of flats on Lochee High Street in Dundee, has been broken for a month, leaving a continuous flow of waste coming into the garden.

It happened when thieves broke a chain securing a bike, snapping the fitting in the process, last month.

It is just one incident in a spate of anti-social behaviour in the area, leaving people who live and work there too scared to go out.

One pensioner living in the block, Stan Garland, says the pipe is yet to be fixed, despite repeated calls to Dundee City Council.

Mr Garland said: “I’ve lived here since 2016 and there never used to be so much bother to what we are experiencing just now.

“Now when you leave see footmarks all over the walls and there’s a constant racket as well.

“I’ve been told to speak to a couple of people at the council.

“Some have been extremely helpful but I have yet to see anyone arrive to even look at the mess.”

The stolen bicycle belonged to Corinne Finlay, a dental assistant at Clyde Munro Dental, situated next door to the flats.

She said: “Our bins are positioned in the back and since then there’s always a group of people who hang around the close, to the point where the girls are too scared to take the bins out at night.

“The day the bike was stolen a couple of people obviously saw me take it round and it was chained up to the pipe.

“We haven’t noticed anyone arrive to take a look at the burst pipe.”

Police investigating bike stolen from Lochee High Street

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Dundee received a report of a bike theft, which is believed to have taken place in the High Street area of Lochee, on the morning on Tuesday September 13.

“Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

The council has confirmed the pipe will be fixed, with a spokesperson saying: “We are actively engaged in the matter and undertaking the necessary steps to resolve the issues.”