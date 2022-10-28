Disabled man reveals moment masked raiders threatened him with axe in Dundee home By James Simpson October 28 2022, 5.30am Updated: October 28 2022, 8.25am The incident happened on Old Glamis Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks Dundee's HMS Unicorn shortlisted for prestigious museum award Four Monifieth girls awarded Gold Stars after raising money for Ukrainians LISTEN: The deepening crisis at Glenrothes care service Glamis House Caledon dreaming: 'Astonishing' Dundee ship building archive presented to city archives Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee… Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack Eilish McColgan interview: 'I'm running for Dundee as well as my family' Busy Dundee road reopens following vehicle blaze Dundee shops refused alcohol sales licence on 'overprovision concerns' 2 Most Read 1 Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman 2 Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack 3 13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife 4 Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth 5 Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus 6 Perth dad reveals what it’s like to live with a brain tumour – and… 7 Blow for ‘angry’ customers as Perth takeaway’s 3.30am licence refused 8 Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds 9 Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee… More from The Courier COURIER OPINION: Politicians cannot stand by while Perthshire farmers are forced to abandon food Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath Tractor fire blocking road near Tayport Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a… Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee Charlie Mulgrew sidelined until after World Cup as Dundee United kids are urged to… Still Game cast head for Dundee, for a bit of gossip and a lot… Big names, big sounds for Dundee Jazz Festival Dundee's Jordan McGhee on 'big expectations', Queen's Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan GIG GUIDE: Punk fests to get the bones rattling at Halloween Editor's Picks Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack Eilish McColgan interview: ‘I’m running for Dundee as well as my family’ Make A9 safer before there’s another tragedy, say Dunkeld campaigners Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee and Angus Perth dad reveals what it’s like to live with a brain tumour – and the symptoms that led to his diagnosis Forward-looking Forfar cricket and rugby outfits roll out sporting memories sessions Historic St Andrews hotel acquired by investment company Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘fobbing off’ Fornethy House abuse survivors Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus Most Commented 1 Dundee shops refused alcohol sales licence on 'overprovision concerns' 2 Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre 3 Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design 4 Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate 5 Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support 6 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy 7 Dundee's back-to-back League Cup win in 1952 brought city centre to a standstill 8 Can you feed a family of five for £10 each a week? We take on a budget meals challenge 9 EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe 10 Design for £60m 'super school' in Dundee's East End gets green light