Santa saves the day at Dundee Overgate after grotto cancellation

Santa has saved the day at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee – after a planned grotto was cancelled at the last minute.

Father Christmas is due to visit the centre on several dates this month after the usual plans were called off.

The Archie Foundation, which normally organises the grotto, was forced to cancel due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

But bosses at the Overgate say they have now received an update from the North Pole confirming a visit to the centre from the man himself.

When can kids meet Santa at the Overgate?

Santa will visit Overgate on these dates:

December 10-11: 1pm-3pm

1pm-3pm December 16-17: 3pm-5pm

3pm-5pm December 23: 1pm-3pm

Malcolm Angus, manager of the centre, said: “We are delighted Santa will be joining us in Overgate this month.

“The countdown to Christmas is a busy time for Santa and his helpers but he has heard that the children of Dundee have been so well behaved so wanted to visit from the North Pole.

“Santa is looking forward to roaming around Overgate throughout December and will have complimentary treats for every child he meets.”