Watch moment Dundee East Girls football team grace the Hampden turf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Watch moment Dundee East Girls football team grace the Hampden turf

By Cheryl Peebles
December 6 2022, 2.48pm Updated: December 6 2022, 3.43pm
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.

Football-daft girls from Dundee lived the dream when they played a match at Hampden.

Dundee East Girls CSC were treated to a surprise day out at Scotland’s national stadium through an initiative to champion grassroots football.

And we have footage of the moment the Broughty Ferry club stepped onto the pitch, courtesy of Scottish FA match officials sponsor Specsavers.

Dundee East Girls at Hampden

A kickabout with Scotland's Goalkeeper Lee Gibson at Hampden Park? Yes please! ⚽️We teamed up with the Scottish FA to surprise the Dundee East Girls team with an unforgettable day

Posted by Specsavers on Monday, 5 December 2022

The Dundee East Girls, aged between 12 and 15, were selected for the experience by Specsavers, which is behind the Big Stage, Little Ballers campaign.

They were nominated by their coaches and were elated to be chosen from more than 3,000 entries.

Before they took their place on the pitch for the national anthem they changed into national team kits laid out for them in the changing room.

The 18-strong squad also met Scotland women’s goalkeeper Lee Gibson and were given new kit for the season ahead.

It doesn’t get much bigger than pulling on your home country’s strip and playing at the national stadium.”

Coach Gareth Dailly

Coach Gareth Dailly said the experience was unforgettable.

He said: “Every young footballer dreams of playing on the biggest stage and it doesn’t get much bigger than pulling on your home country’s strip and playing at the national stadium.

“The girls will cherish the memories from today throughout their life and as a coach, I’m proud to have been part of that moment.”

Specsavers are official sponsors of the Scottish FA match officials.

Arlene Stephenson, Scottish Divisional Chair, said: “Providing opportunities for those just starting out in the game is so important, and we are proud to have played our part in creating such an exciting moment at Hampden for the young girls at Dundee East Girls CSC.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
Dundee council evictions fall despite rise in unpaid rent
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
A dream team picture for Dundee East Girls at Hampden. Image: Specsavers.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented