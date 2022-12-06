Watch moment Dundee East Girls football team grace the Hampden turf

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Football-daft girls from Dundee lived the dream when they played a match at Hampden.

Dundee East Girls CSC were treated to a surprise day out at Scotland’s national stadium through an initiative to champion grassroots football.

And we have footage of the moment the Broughty Ferry club stepped onto the pitch, courtesy of Scottish FA match officials sponsor Specsavers.

Dundee East Girls at Hampden

A kickabout with Scotland's Goalkeeper Lee Gibson at Hampden Park? Yes please! ⚽️We teamed up with the Scottish FA to surprise the Dundee East Girls team with an unforgettable day Posted by Specsavers on Monday, 5 December 2022

The Dundee East Girls, aged between 12 and 15, were selected for the experience by Specsavers, which is behind the Big Stage, Little Ballers campaign.

They were nominated by their coaches and were elated to be chosen from more than 3,000 entries.

Before they took their place on the pitch for the national anthem they changed into national team kits laid out for them in the changing room.

The 18-strong squad also met Scotland women’s goalkeeper Lee Gibson and were given new kit for the season ahead.

It doesn’t get much bigger than pulling on your home country’s strip and playing at the national stadium.” Coach Gareth Dailly

Coach Gareth Dailly said the experience was unforgettable.

He said: “Every young footballer dreams of playing on the biggest stage and it doesn’t get much bigger than pulling on your home country’s strip and playing at the national stadium.

“The girls will cherish the memories from today throughout their life and as a coach, I’m proud to have been part of that moment.”

Specsavers are official sponsors of the Scottish FA match officials.

Arlene Stephenson, Scottish Divisional Chair, said: “Providing opportunities for those just starting out in the game is so important, and we are proud to have played our part in creating such an exciting moment at Hampden for the young girls at Dundee East Girls CSC.”