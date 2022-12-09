Dundee ice hockey game cancelled as arena forced to close over weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Dundee Tigers vs Dundee Comets ice hockey match has been cancelled due to the ice arena being forced to close over the weekend.

The Dundee Ice Arena has had to close unexpectedly due to a plant failure.

A spokesperson for the rink said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances there will be no sessions at Dundee Ice Arena over the weekend.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The closure has caused the cancellation of the Dundee Tigers vs Dundee Comets ice hockey match that was set to take place at 7pm on Saturday, with a new date yet to be arranged.

1,500 fans expected to attend match

Over 1,500 fans were expected to turn out to Saturday’s match, with the team also left disappointed after months of training in preparation to go head-to-head with their home rivals.

The Dundee Tigers posted on Facebook to alert fans of the cancellation, saying there had been an unexpected plant failure at the ice arena.

The post said: “This is very disappointing for everyone, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause people, but the circumstances are out-with our control.

“We will announce the rescheduled date as soon as possible, so keep your eyes peeled.”

The Dundee Comets also posted to let fans know.

Looks like we'll need to wait a while yet for more of this!Sorry to disappoint Comet fans but tomorrow's game with the… Posted by DUNDEE COMETS on Friday, 9 December 2022

The post read: “Sorry to disappoint Comet fans but tomorrow’s game with the local rivals has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances at the ice arena.

“We’ll keep you updated when the match has been rearranged.”

A representative for the Dundee Tigers said: “Unfortunately we were due a big crowd in, we usually see about 1,500 attend from both supporters.

“The team have been building up to this game, the Tigers are sitting at the top of the league so it was a really important game for us.

“They’ve been training hard towards the game, we were beaten by our rivals in the last game so we were really looking forward to playing this game tomorrow but unfortunately these things happen.

“There’s no new date set yet but hopefully we can reschedule once the issue at the arena is resolved.”