Dundee Samaritans says need for volunteers ‘never greater’ as numbers drop by nearly half

The director of Dundee Samaritans says the need for new volunteers has “never been greater” after numbers dropped by nearly half.

Jo Ahern says about 40 people now help at the charity – based on Old Glamis Road – compared to 70 before the Covid pandemic.

It comes as demand is high – with people struggling with pressures like rising bills and Christmas.

Jo said: “We receive a wide range of calls from people needing to talk, including from those worried about money and bills during this cost of living crisis.

“The need for a listening ear at the other end of the phone has never been greater.

“People are dealing with the stresses they have in life, plus they’re worried about cost of living and pay, and worried about making a nice Christmas for their family.”

‘Isolation and despair’ for some at Christmas

Jo says Christmas is a busier time of year for the charity in general.

She said: “Everybody is joyous and looking forward to being with the family but if you’ve had any kind of loss, distress or hard times, all the glitter and all the fun can sometimes leave you feeling more lonely than ever.

“Some people will spend this entire time alone in genuine isolation and despair, so they need to be able to reach out and speak to someone who understands what they’re going through.

“When it comes to the bells (at New Year), a lot of us look forward to what’s coming next, but for others it can bring fear, trepidation and anxiety.”

Jo is encouraging anyone who can volunteer to come forward.

She added: “Covid, in my view, has kind of made us all a wee bit fragmented.

“Before the pandemic, we had around 70 volunteers answering calls.

‘We need a large number of volunteers’

“But people’s lives and commitments have changed over that time, and we now have a group of 40.

“People might be surprised that we need so many – but to protect our volunteers and their own wellbeing, we ask them to commit to just one three-hour shift a week.

“We need a rota with a large number of volunteers to ensure all of these shifts are filled.”

Jo welcomed Neil Mathers, executive director of Samaritans Scotland, and Michael Marra, MSP for North East Scotland, to the branch last week to discuss its work.

Mr Marra said: “The work done by Samaritans in Dundee and across Scotland is vital.

“Samaritans work supporting people in crisis is hard, but absolutely necessary. It saves lives, probably more than we can imagine.

“If people feel they can support that work, I would encourage them to do so.”

The Dundee branch celebrated its 60th anniversary in July.

You can find out more about volunteering with Dundee Samaritans online.

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even on a mobile without credit, or you can email jo@samaritans.org.