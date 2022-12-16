Alyth workers chip in to buy Christmas presents for selfless Leon, 10, who grits paths and cleans streets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Workers in Alyth have chipped in to buy Christmas presents for a boy who spends hours doing odd jobs in the town.

Leon Campbell is often seen in Alyth delivering leaflets, tidying pavements and removing rubbish from the town’s burn.

In recent weeks the schoolboy has cleared snow and gritted external surfaces so townsfolk can walk safely during the cold snap.

His hard work has now been rewarded with the receipt of Christmas presents including a bicycle and accessories from grateful local workers.

Really impressive for a young boy

Employees of Bam Nuttall Siemens work at the SSEN Transmission substation between Alyth and Meigle.

Many of them stay at Alyth Hotel on weekdays and often see Leon diligently undertaking tasks on Commercial Street outside.

The substation’s lead foreman William Rae said: “We see him in the village with his wheelbarrow salting things, in the burn taking rubbish out.

“He cleans up the streets, picks up the dog poo.

“It is strange for a wee 10-year-old to do all that but he is game for it and it is really impressive for a young boy.”

Job offer at 18

Recently, William was standing outside when Leon walked past him gritting the pavement.

It sparked an idea.

“I said to the person with me that when he is 18 I will give him a job,” William said.

“He replied that he has also seen the boy do things in the town.

“I then thought that we should help him out.

“So I spoke to the boys and we agreed put a couple of quid for him and see what we can do for him.

“Every time I come back to the hotel he is walking around doing something.

“The boy deserves some recognition for what he does.”

Bike and gritter presentation

Around £500 was raised by the 70 people working on the site.

The money bought Leon a bicycle with a helmet, lights, cycling top and zip-up high visibility jacket with his name on it.

It also paid for a mini gritter and, of course, some sweets.

Accompanied by mum Charlene, he was gifted the Christmas presents at the substation, which is located in Hallyards, Balendoch Road.

“We couldn’t believe it when we walked in,” Charlene said.

“There were over 100 members of staff in this big room and Leon was presented with a bike.

“I can’t thank all the guys enough at the substation.”

Better than hanging around with youths

Charlene, 41, of Springbank Road, is understandably honoured to have such a superstar son.

“He likes helping people and does any odd jobs anyone wants done,” she said.

“I tell him every day I am proud of him.

“I lost my mum at the start of the year so it has been a hard year for us both as a family.

“We encouraged him to go out and do odd jobs.

“I prefer him doing that than hanging around with other youths.”