Home News Fife

Leven Poundstretcher demolition due to start next week

By Claire Warrender
December 16 2022, 5.55am
The aftermath of the Leven Poundstretcher fire
The rear of the damaged Poundstretcher building. Image: Claire Warrender / DC Thomson,

Demolition of the fire-hit Leven Poundstretcher building is likely to begin next week, Fife Council has confirmed.

The High Street store was destroyed and three other businesses damaged in an early morning blaze on November 8.

A section of the High Street has remained fenced off for safety reasons ever since.

The council issued a demolition order days after the fire due to the perilous condition of the building.

And work was originally due to begin on Tuesday.

However, negotiations between various parties meant a delay to the start date.

Leven Poundstretcher demolition: Other businesses wait to learn fate

Fife Council’s building standards and public safety service manager Garry Nicoll confirmed a demolition contractor has now been appointed.

And work will begin within days.

At this stage, only the Poundstretcher remains will be brought down.

Other buildings were damaged in the Leven Poundstretcher fire
Stuart’s the Baker and an office above may also be affected by the Leven Poundstretcher demolition. Image: Claire Warrender / DC Thomson.

However, Mr Nicoll said neighbouring Stuart’s the Baker and a solicitor’s office above could also be affected depending on an engineer’s assessment during the initial work.

Meanwhile Poundstretcher, which leases the building, confirmed it is looking for a new site in Leven.

Around 50 firefighters battled the Leven Poundstretcher fire for several hours after it broke out at 2am.

Police are still investigating the cause but said the extent of the damage was so bad they had so far been unable to ascertain how it started.

Masterton’s building to be sold following second fire

A second major Leven High Street fire on November 26 left the former Masterton’s jewellery shop and other neighbouring properties badly damaged.

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the later incident.

The aftermath of the second fire on Leven High Street. Image: Steve MacDougall.

And an order is in place requiring the owner to make urgent repairs to avoid collapse.

However, it is understood the building is in the process of being sold which has held work up.

Mr Nicoll said: “I can confirm that a handover with the contractor appointed for the Poundstretcher site will take place on Friday with demolition likely to start next week.

“We’re aware that the Masterton building is in the process of being sold. We’re in talks with the current owner/representative.”

