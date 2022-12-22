Pensioner, 82, attacked in street near Dundee school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Pensioner, 82, attacked in street near Dundee school

By Laura Devlin
December 22 2022, 10.40am Updated: December 22 2022, 1.38pm
Scotston Gardens. Image: Google Maps.
A 82-year-old man has been assaulted near a Dundee primary school.

The man was attacked on Scotston Gardens, near Craigiebarns Primary School, by the driver of a grey BMW who had exited his vehicle.

The assault happened around 3.35pm on Wednesday.

Police initially reported it as a hit-and-run but have since established this was not the case.

The pensioner was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.

Residents heard ‘raised voices’ as assault took place

One Scotston Gardens resident said: “I saw the police cars parked at the top of the street.

“A few police were standing on the pavement talking to a woman.

“I heard raised voices just before that, but given the time of day I thought it was just kids leaving the school – this was about 3.30pm or 3.45pm.

“We’ve not had anything like that before. I don’t know if it’s related to these new parking rules but I know that a lot of folk haven’t been sticking to them.”

The incident happened on Scotston Gardens. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.

Another resident, who lives on nearby Brington Road, said: “It was down on the corner of Scotston Gardens and Brington Road.

“I was in the upstairs bedroom and could see the blue lights from the police cars and the ambulance.

“There was a grey car parked down on the street and a woman next to it. I didn’t recognise.

“She was talking to the police – I think she might have been a witness.”

Appeal for witnesses after Craigiebarns assault

Inspector Chris Boath of Police Scotland said: “We are following a positive line of enquiry and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or was in the area around the time, to please come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our investigation, please call 101, quoting incident 2045 of December 21.”

Cragiebarns Primary is among is several schools in Dundee where a traffic ban has been introduced – meaning cars are prohibited on several streets near the school, including Scotson Gardens, between certain times on school days.

The assault happened just after the prohibited driving period had ended for the day.

