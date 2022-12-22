Pensioner, 82, attacked in street near Dundee school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 82-year-old man has been assaulted near a Dundee primary school.

The man was attacked on Scotston Gardens, near Craigiebarns Primary School, by the driver of a grey BMW who had exited his vehicle.

The assault happened around 3.35pm on Wednesday.

Police initially reported it as a hit-and-run but have since established this was not the case.

The pensioner was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.

Residents heard ‘raised voices’ as assault took place

One Scotston Gardens resident said: “I saw the police cars parked at the top of the street.

“A few police were standing on the pavement talking to a woman.

“I heard raised voices just before that, but given the time of day I thought it was just kids leaving the school – this was about 3.30pm or 3.45pm.

“We’ve not had anything like that before. I don’t know if it’s related to these new parking rules but I know that a lot of folk haven’t been sticking to them.”

Another resident, who lives on nearby Brington Road, said: “It was down on the corner of Scotston Gardens and Brington Road.

“I was in the upstairs bedroom and could see the blue lights from the police cars and the ambulance.

“There was a grey car parked down on the street and a woman next to it. I didn’t recognise.

“She was talking to the police – I think she might have been a witness.”

Appeal for witnesses after Craigiebarns assault

Inspector Chris Boath of Police Scotland said: “We are following a positive line of enquiry and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or was in the area around the time, to please come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our investigation, please call 101, quoting incident 2045 of December 21.”

Cragiebarns Primary is among is several schools in Dundee where a traffic ban has been introduced – meaning cars are prohibited on several streets near the school, including Scotson Gardens, between certain times on school days.

The assault happened just after the prohibited driving period had ended for the day.