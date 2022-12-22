Man, 41, charged with robbery at Dundee retail park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a Dundee retail park.

The 41-year-old was arrested by police after they were called to Milton of Craigie Retail Park, just off Kingsway East, at around 4.20pm on Wednesday.

Officers say a small amount of cash was taken during the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There were no reports of any injuries.

Personal items recovered

“Some personal items have also been recovered and inquiries are ongoing.”

The man has also been charged over a number of other alleged robberies.

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

The retail park includes several outlets including an Asda supermarket and McDonald’s restaurant.