Man, 41, charged with robbery at Dundee retail park By Ben MacDonald December 22 2022, 3.50pm Milton of Craigie Retail Park. Image: Google Street View A man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a Dundee retail park. The 41-year-old was arrested by police after they were called to Milton of Craigie Retail Park, just off Kingsway East, at around 4.20pm on Wednesday. Officers say a small amount of cash was taken during the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "There were no reports of any injuries. Personal items recovered "Some personal items have also been recovered and inquiries are ongoing." The man has also been charged over a number of other alleged robberies. He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday. The retail park includes several outlets including an Asda supermarket and McDonald's restaurant.