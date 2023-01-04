Dundee cinema closed due to ‘multiple leaks’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee cinema has been forced to close because of “multiple leaks” in the roof.

Cineworld, at Camperdown Leisure Park, announced it was shut on Wednesday due to a leaking roof caused by recent wet weather.

The cinema will reopen on Thursday, following repairs.

Cineworld Dundee said on Facebook: “Unfortunately we have had multiple leaks on site today and so are closed until further notice.

“We will update you when we have more information.

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

A Cineworld spokesperson later confirmed the cinema is due to reopen on Thursday.

Pre-booked tickets for screenings on Wednesday will be automatically cancelled and refunded.