DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier and Evening Telegraph readers win holidays from Hays Travel

Three lucky readers of The Courier and the Evening Telegraph will be backing their bags for a much-needed getaway after being named winners of our exclusive holiday competition courtesy of Hays Travel.

The trio entered the Celebrating Discovery competition earlier this month in the hope of bagging either a rail break to Newcastle or flights to London and Belfast from Dundee.

The London and Belfast trips also include a £300 accommodation allowance – and the rail break comes with a stay at a four-star hotel.

The winners were given their prizes at the Hays Travel office in Dundee city centre on Wednesday.

‘Winning out of the blue was really good’

Sylvia Adams, a Carnoustie resident who won the trip to Belfast, said: “I’m quite excited, really excited actually.

“It’s a place I’ve always fancied but I’ve never gotten to go.

“Winning out of the blue was really good.

“I’m going to go with my partner.

“I’m a big fan of history, so if there’s anything historical to do there – like the Titanic museum – I’ll go.”

Her delight was shared by the other winners.

London break winner ‘didn’t expect to win at all’

Jacqueline Souter, from Dundee, won the Tele’s Newcastle rail break and is now arranging the details of the trip with the travel agent.

She said: “I’ve not been to Newcastle in ages.

“I’m going to go with my cousin.

“The train ride is first class and the hotel is four-star so it’ll be a nice girly trip.”

London trip winner Audrey Clark, alos from Dundee, said: “I’m delighted.

“I’ve been to London before, many, many years ago, and I love it.

“I’m going to go with my husband, William.

“I didn’t expect to win at all – I just did it because I thought there was a chance.

“I’m not sure what we’re going to do there – probably just see the sights.”