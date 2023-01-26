DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier and Evening Telegraph readers win holidays from Hays Travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier and Evening Telegraph readers win holidays from Hays Travel

By Matteo Bell
January 26 2023, 5.30am
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Three lucky readers of The Courier and the Evening Telegraph will be backing their bags for a much-needed getaway after being named winners of our exclusive holiday competition courtesy of Hays Travel.

The trio entered the Celebrating Discovery competition earlier this month in the hope of bagging either a rail break to Newcastle or flights to London and Belfast from Dundee.

The London and Belfast trips also include a £300 accommodation allowance – and the rail break comes with a stay at a four-star hotel.

The winners were given their prizes at the Hays Travel office in Dundee city centre on Wednesday.

‘Winning out of the blue was really good’

Sylvia Adams, a Carnoustie resident who won the trip to Belfast, said: “I’m quite excited, really excited actually.

“It’s a place I’ve always fancied but I’ve never gotten to go.

Sylvia Adams, from Carnoustie, is presented with her flight tickets by Sophie McFadyen & Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“Winning out of the blue was really good.

“I’m going to go with my partner.

“I’m a big fan of history, so if there’s anything historical to do there – like the Titanic museum – I’ll go.”

Her delight was shared by the other winners.

London break winner ‘didn’t expect to win at all’

Jacqueline Souter, from Dundee, won the Tele’s Newcastle rail break and is now arranging the details of the trip with the travel agent.

She said: “I’ve not been to Newcastle in ages.

“I’m going to go with my cousin.

Jacqueline Souter gets her tickets from Sophie McFadyen. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“The train ride is first class and the hotel is four-star so it’ll be a nice girly trip.”

London trip winner Audrey Clark, alos from Dundee, said: “I’m delighted.

“I’ve been to London before, many, many years ago, and I love it.

“I’m going to go with my husband, William.

“I didn’t expect to win at all – I just did it because I thought there was a chance.

“I’m not sure what we’re going to do there – probably just see the sights.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
'People will understand his actions' — Dundee man who punched car thief leaves court…
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Did you ride the bus (or Champion the Wonder Horse) at Dundee's Shore Terrace?
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee teen fears losing out on Special Olympics swimming dream over funding
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend coming to Dundee in May
3
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
All Dundee schools to close next Thursday for teachers' strike
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Ron Wood: Former Weekly News journalist and angling columnist dies
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee volunteer who quit supermarket job for Ukraine 'won't stop until war is over'
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee shop owners 'devastated' after series of overnight break-ins

Most Read

1
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend coming to Dundee in May
3
3
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Greggs customer attempts citizen’s arrest on teen in Dundee store ‘siege’
2
5
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
6
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
‘People will understand his actions’ — Dundee man who punched car thief leaves court…
7
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
8
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
9
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
10
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school

More from The Courier

Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Arbroath paedophile used sick files to lure child into sending naked photos
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee star Max Anderson hoping patience pays off as he bids for regular first-team…
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Regenerative ways to be shared at farm open day
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee United's Celtic humiliation a 'distant memory' as Jamie McGrath addresses Wigan Athletic future
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Farmers told potatoes underpin ‘£4.5bn industry’
Janice Haig is one of the Perth residents behind the flooding meeting.
Perth 'RiverTrack' system considered as flood-struck communities take action
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone will manage Cammy MacPherson game-time to ensure midfielder is 'big force' for…
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scales back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million…
Audrey Clark gets her tickets from Joanne Stewart. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Rival may thwart Pitlochry couple's dream for climate café and men's shed
parking charges return Fife
Empty car parks 'deja vu' warning if Angus off-street charges are brought back

Editor's Picks

Most Commented