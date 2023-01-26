Dundee teen fears losing out on Special Olympics swimming dream over funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee teen fears losing out on Special Olympics swimming dream over funding

By Ben MacDonald
January 26 2023, 5.44am Updated: January 26 2023, 8.07am
15-year-old Taylor is hoping to take part in this year's Special Olympics. Image: Lisa MacKenzie
15-year-old Taylor is hoping to take part in this year's Special Olympics. Image: Lisa MacKenzie

A Dundee teen is getting closer to her dream of swimming in the Special Olympics but fears she will not make the competition due to funding difficulties.

Fifteen-year-old Taylor MacKenzie, from Downfield, qualified for June’s World Games in Berlin after winning three gold medals in three races at heats last year.

The St John’s RC High School student, who has autism, is the only Scot to be named in the 87-person GB squad for the Special Olympics. She is also the youngest athlete to have been selected.

But for Taylor to secure her place at the event she has to pay a contribution fee of £2,000, which goes towards travel, accommodation and other expenses.

Taylor is the only Scottish athlete to be called up for Team GB. Image: Lisa MacKenzie

As no clubs in Scotland have an official partnership with Team GB, Taylor does not qualify for the same funding support as other members of the group.

Her family has set up an online fundraiser to help but donations have been thin on the ground, leading to fears Taylor will miss out.

Dad Richard said: “We don’t know enough people to help with the contribution fee so we set up the Gofundme page.

“At the moment we’ve raised £290 but around £100 of that is from us.

“We’re not getting anything and that’s okay because it’s tough for people just now.

“Unlike the Olympics and Paralympics where athletes are funded, these kids aren’t.

“All this money for travel and kit has to be funded by parents and carers.

“It means if we don’t raise that money, perhaps she won’t go.”

Travel to England for training

As the only Scottish swimmer on the team, Taylor and her family have to travel for training sessions in England.

Richard, 78, said: “Grampian is the only Scottish section partnered with Team GB (for the Special Olympics) and they do not offer swimming facilities.

“Therefore, Taylor, my wife and I are considered the only region in Scotland.

“We have to come up with money these other regions have access to.”

Bright future for Taylor

Even if Taylor – who specialises in freestyle and butterfly stroke – can’t secure the funding to get to Berlin, her dad says she has a bright future in swimming.

Richard said: “She has already been looked at by those at the Paralympics but she is too young just now.

“She has been going to meets with para-swimmers and has been beating them.

“She is developing so much but her age is currently against her.”

Paralympics representatives have Taylor on their radar. Image: Lisa MacKenzie

Richard added: “Taylor loves swimming.

“Her mother first took her to the pool when she was three years old.

“She said herself that when she is in the water she doesn’t feel any less than other people.

“Nobody is judging her or what she has and she is very comfortable in there.

“She has achieved an awful lot at her age and we’re so proud of her.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented