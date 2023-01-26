‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A couple who are renovating a dilapidated Perthshire castle have now spent more than £2 million on the project.

But the restoration of Culdees Castle is a labour of love for Tracey Horton and Rob Beaton, who will tie the knot at the Perthshire venue this summer.

The couple began the ambitious project to restore the castle, near Muthill, in 2019. It had fallen into serious disrepair and hadn’t been touched for about half a century.

While she admits it will be many years before the castle restoration is finished, Tracey is pleased with their progress

“I’m ecstatic with the progress we’ve made,” she said.

“It’s great to be able to walk up stair cases to each floor, rather than having to use ladders.”

The chapel and the hallway are the subject of their latest projects.

Tracey added: “We’re working on the hallway leading up to the first floor of the east wing.

“I’m laying tiles and decorating in the chapel ready for all the weddings. That was a really big deal for us.

“The floor tiles I’ve sifted out of the rubble and have been piecing that together like a jigsaw. That has taken weeks.

“Our stain glass windows had gone to Glasgow to be fixed and they’ll hopefully be back in before the end of the month.”

Perthshire castle stars in Channel 4 show

The couple’s restoration project was subject of a Channel 4 television programme, Renovation Nation.

That has brought people interested in the project to the glamping pods on the grounds of the castle, helping generate revenue for the restoration.

But it’s also put Tracey and Rob in touch with other people taking on their own ambitious refurbishments.

“It’s great to have people we can bounce ideas off,” Tracey said.

“The response to the show has been really positive, and we’ve had really good feedback. We’ve had loads of glamping bookings and quite a few wedding enquiries.”

Tracey said she’s hopeful their project will feature in the next series of the show.

Battling freezing temperatures

But while she’s pleased at the progress, she also said the project has hit some difficulties in recent weeks.

As temperatures dropped well below zero, work on Culdees Castle slowed.

“It is a real challenge,” Tracey said.

“The cabins are nice and warm and we’ve learned to leave the water running a bit so the pipes don’t freeze.

“As far as the castle is concerned, there’s a lot we can’t do until the weather improves. It’s just too cold.

“But there’s plenty to do so we’ve got some space heaters and they’ve been on a lot.

“We’ve tried to box in each room we’re working in so once the heater is on, we can get it heated up a bit.”

Wedding planning and hopes for 2023

While she’s been busy planning other weddings, Tracey admits she might have to down tools to plan her own nuptials.

“I am needing to get on and do some planning. I’ve been so focused on other people’s weddings.

“We’ve got so many weddings booked in and everyone else’s day is equally important to ours.”

The couple hope they can get the hallway, chapel and kitchen completed by the end of the year.

They’re also creating a suite for brides to be and their bridesmaids to use.

“That’s our focus,” smiles Tracey. “It doesn’t sound like a lot for the rest of the year, but it’s a lot of work.”