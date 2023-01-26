‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’

By Gavin Harper
January 26 2023, 5.52am
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A couple who are renovating a dilapidated Perthshire castle have now spent more than £2 million on the project.

But the restoration of Culdees Castle is a labour of love for Tracey Horton and Rob Beaton, who will tie the knot at the Perthshire venue this summer.

The couple began the ambitious project to restore the castle, near Muthill, in 2019. It had fallen into serious disrepair and hadn’t been touched for about half a century.

While she admits it will be many years before the castle restoration is finished, Tracey is pleased with their progress

“I’m ecstatic with the progress we’ve made,” she said.

“It’s great to be able to walk up stair cases to each floor, rather than having to use ladders.”

The chapel and the hallway are the subject of their latest projects.

Tracey added: “We’re working on the hallway leading up to the first floor of the east wing.

“I’m laying tiles and decorating in the chapel ready for all the weddings. That was a really big deal for us.

“The floor tiles I’ve sifted out of the rubble and have been piecing that together like a jigsaw. That has taken weeks.

“Our stain glass windows had gone to Glasgow to be fixed and they’ll hopefully be back in before the end of the month.”

Perthshire castle stars in Channel 4 show

The couple’s restoration project was subject of a Channel 4 television programme, Renovation Nation.

That has brought people interested in the project to the glamping pods on the grounds of the castle, helping generate revenue for the restoration.

But it’s also put Tracey and Rob in touch with other people taking on their own ambitious refurbishments.

Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton were on Channel 4 show Renovation Nation. Image: Channel 4.

“It’s great to have people we can bounce ideas off,” Tracey said.

“The response to the show has been really positive, and we’ve had really good feedback. We’ve had loads of glamping bookings and quite a few wedding enquiries.”

Tracey said she’s hopeful their project will feature in the next series of the show.

Battling freezing temperatures

But while she’s pleased at the progress, she also said the project has hit some difficulties in recent weeks.

As temperatures dropped well below zero, work on Culdees Castle slowed.

“It is a real challenge,” Tracey said.

“The cabins are nice and warm and we’ve learned to leave the water running a bit so the pipes don’t freeze.

Tracey has been painstakingly restoring the flooring of the chapel at Culdees Castle. Image: Tracey Horton.

“As far as the castle is concerned, there’s a lot we can’t do until the weather improves. It’s just too cold.

“But there’s plenty to do so we’ve got some space heaters and they’ve been on a lot.

“We’ve tried to box in each room we’re working in so once the heater is on, we can get it heated up a bit.”

Wedding planning and hopes for 2023

While she’s been busy planning other weddings, Tracey admits she might have to down tools to plan her own nuptials.

“I am needing to get on and do some planning. I’ve been so focused on other people’s weddings.

“We’ve got so many weddings booked in and everyone else’s day is equally important to ours.”

The castle had been derelict for half a century before Tracey and Rob began their ambitious renovation project. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The couple hope they can get the hallway, chapel and kitchen completed by the end of the year.

They’re also creating a suite for brides to be and their bridesmaids to use.

“That’s our focus,” smiles Tracey. “It doesn’t sound like a lot for the rest of the year, but it’s a lot of work.”

