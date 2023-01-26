What would Leven people like to see in the High Street after Poundstretcher demolition?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The people of Leven have made clear their hopes for the future of the burnt-out Poundstretcher site.

More than 360 people responded to an online question asking what locals would like to replace the ruined store.

And the overwhelming majority favoured shops over housing – and preferably another Poundstretcher or something similar.

The bargain store was destroyed in an overnight blaze on November 5 and is in the process of being demolished.

Neighbouring Stuart’s the baker and a solicitor’s office are also being knocked down.

Levenmouth councillor Colin Davidson revealed last week his preferred long-term option for the site was housing.

He said having people living in the High Street would improve footfall for existing businesses.

However, local people vehemently disagree.

Views of local people will be taken into account

In answer to the question on a Facebook post, one woman described the idea of housing on the Leven Poundstretcher site as horrifying.

She said: “If the council want to finish Leven then that would be the way to do it.”

A number of people suggested cut-price fashion chain Primark or home and garden store The Range.

And other suggestions included Matalan or an indoor shopping market with a variety of small businesses.

Many agreed with a hope to reopen Poundstretcher.

Mr Davidson said the views of local people would be taken into account.

However, he made it clear Fife Council cannot compel businesses to open in the town.

“I think it’s fantastic people are making their feelings known,” he said.

“I can take the suggestions to Poundstretcher and other businesses on their behalf.

“It could be a potential site for affordable housing but if people don’t want that then that’s fine.”

Leven Poundstretcher demolition could take weeks

Poundstretcher leased their Leven store from a private landlord, who still owns the ground.

What happens to the site is ultimately up to the owner and any development is likely to require planning permission.

Mr Davidson added: “Even if someone did build a shop there, there would still be a gap where Stuart’s was. Maybe a mix of retail and housing is the way to go.

“In the meantime, I’m going to ask for the area to be landscaped for community use so we’re not left with an ugly gap site.”

The Leven Poundstretcher demolition is expected to take a few weeks.

It was one of two buildings in Leven High Street affected by fire in November.

The former Masterton’s jewellers was damaged in a blaze on November 25.