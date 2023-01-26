What would Leven people like to see in the High Street after Poundstretcher demolition?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What would Leven people like to see in the High Street after Poundstretcher demolition?

By Claire Warrender
January 26 2023, 5.53am
Leven Poundstretcher is being demolished
Demolition of the fire-hit Leven Poundstretcher is under way. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The people of Leven have made clear their hopes for the future of the burnt-out Poundstretcher site.

More than 360 people responded to an online question asking what locals would like to replace the ruined store.

And the overwhelming majority favoured shops over housing – and preferably another Poundstretcher or something similar.

Leven Poundstretcher and its fire-damaged neighbours occupy a prime High Street spot. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The bargain store was destroyed in an overnight blaze on November 5 and is in the process of being demolished.

Neighbouring Stuart’s the baker and a solicitor’s office are also being knocked down.

Levenmouth councillor Colin Davidson revealed last week his preferred long-term option for the site was housing.

He said having people living in the High Street would improve footfall for existing businesses.

However, local people vehemently disagree.

Views of local people will be taken into account

In answer to the question on a Facebook post, one woman described the idea of housing on the Leven Poundstretcher site as horrifying.

She said: “If the council want to finish Leven then that would be the way to do it.”

A number of people suggested cut-price fashion chain Primark or home and garden store The Range.

And other suggestions included Matalan or an indoor shopping market with a variety of small businesses.

Many agreed with a hope to reopen Poundstretcher.

Mr Davidson said the views of local people would be taken into account.

However, he made it clear Fife Council cannot compel businesses to open in the town.

“I think it’s fantastic people are making their feelings known,” he said.

“I can take the suggestions to Poundstretcher and other businesses on their behalf.

“It could be a potential site for affordable housing but if people don’t want that then that’s fine.”

Leven Poundstretcher demolition could take weeks

Poundstretcher leased their Leven store from a private landlord, who still owns the ground.

What happens to the site is ultimately up to the owner and any development is likely to require planning permission.

Leven Poundstretcher before the fire.

Mr Davidson added: “Even if someone did build a shop there, there would still be a gap where Stuart’s was. Maybe a mix of retail and housing is the way to go.

“In the meantime, I’m going to ask for the area to be landscaped for community use so we’re not left with an ugly gap site.”

The Leven Poundstretcher demolition is expected to take a few weeks.

It was one of two buildings in Leven High Street affected by fire in November.

The former Masterton’s jewellers was damaged in a blaze on November 25.

