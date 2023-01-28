Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man, 47, at Dundee multi By James Simpson January 28 2023, 2.54pm Updated: January 28 2023, 3.04pm Dallfield Court, Dundee. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have launched a probe after the death of a man at a flat in Dundee. Officers were called to Dallfield Court in the Hilltown area of the city shortly before 1pm on Friday. Dallfield Court. Neighbours reported seeing a visible police presence in the area throughout day. Officers say the death is currently being treated as unexplained as they conduct their inquiries. A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 12.45pm on Friday, 27 January, 2023, officers were called to an address in Dallfield Court, Hilltown Terrace, Dundee. "A 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. "The death is currently being treated as unexplained. "A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal." 