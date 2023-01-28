Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter

By Matteo Bell
January 28 2023, 3.52pm
The car crashed into a bus stop. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
A Dundee road was closed on Saturday after a car crashed into a bus shelter.

The collision took place on Kings Cross Road just before 1.30pm.

The street was closed while the vehicle was recovered, however it has now been reopened.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but both the bus shelter and the car were badly damaged.

One eyewitness said: “I came along Kings Cross Road and saw the police and recovery trucks.

“It looks like a fairly bad smash. The front of the car is all mangled and the bus stop looks pretty badly damaged too.

Car and bus station destroyed in crash

“I think the airbags went off inside as well.

“I hope whoever was in the car was fine.”

The fire service was also called to make the street safe following the smash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car which struck a bus stop on King’s Cross Road in Dundee around 1.25pm on Saturday, 28 January.

“Recovery was arranged for the car and the road has reopened.”

