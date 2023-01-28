Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee road was closed on Saturday after a car crashed into a bus shelter.

The collision took place on Kings Cross Road just before 1.30pm.

The street was closed while the vehicle was recovered, however it has now been reopened.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but both the bus shelter and the car were badly damaged.

One eyewitness said: “I came along Kings Cross Road and saw the police and recovery trucks.

“It looks like a fairly bad smash. The front of the car is all mangled and the bus stop looks pretty badly damaged too.

Car and bus station destroyed in crash

“I think the airbags went off inside as well.

“I hope whoever was in the car was fine.”

The fire service was also called to make the street safe following the smash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car which struck a bus stop on King’s Cross Road in Dundee around 1.25pm on Saturday, 28 January.

“Recovery was arranged for the car and the road has reopened.”