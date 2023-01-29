Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing 12-year-old girl in Dundee.

Chelsea Thomson was last seen in the Kennet Walk area of the Hilltown at around 3.30pm on Friday.

The youngster has not been seen since and police say they are concerned for her welfare.

She is 5ft 6in tall, with short dark hair with blonde highlights worn in a bob.

At the time she went missing, Chelsea was wearing a blue waist length puffer jacket, black sports jumper, black leggings, beige trainers.

Police Scotland have urged anyone with any information to contact 101.

Sergeant Helen Ireland of Downfield Police Office said: “We, along with Chelsea’s family, are concerned for her welfare.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing Chelsea to ensure that she is safe and well.

“If anyone has any knowledge of Chelsea’s whereabouts or has seen her since Friday, 27 January, 2023, please contact Police Scotland on 101 reference 2365 of 27 January.

“If Chelsea reads this appeal, please contact with police or approach an officer, we simply want to make sure you are safe and well.”