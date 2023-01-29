Emergency services called to Kirkcaldy street after ‘suspicious’ car fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emergency services called to Kirkcaldy street after ‘suspicious’ car fire

By Matteo Bell
January 29 2023, 1.50pm Updated: January 29 2023, 1.52pm
Linton Lane, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Linton Lane, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.

Emergency services were called to a Kirkcaldy street on Sunday morning following a car fire which has been labelled ‘suspicious’.

The blaze broke out on a patch of grass near Linton Lane just before 1am.

Police were called to the scene alongside two appliances from the fire service.

Nobody was injured by the blaze, which was extinguished by 1.20am.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 12.50am that one car was alight near Linton Lane.

“We dispatched three appliances, however one was stood down before it arrived.

“The fire was put out and nobody was injured.

“A stop call was put in at about 1.20am.”

Police appealing for information on ‘suspicious’ car fire

The fire is being treated as ‘suspicious’ and police have asked anyone with information on it to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55am on Sunday, police were called to the Linton Lane area of Kirkcaldy, following a report of a car fire.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0195 of 29 January.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

