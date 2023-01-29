Emergency services called to Kirkcaldy street after ‘suspicious’ car fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were called to a Kirkcaldy street on Sunday morning following a car fire which has been labelled ‘suspicious’.

The blaze broke out on a patch of grass near Linton Lane just before 1am.

Police were called to the scene alongside two appliances from the fire service.

Nobody was injured by the blaze, which was extinguished by 1.20am.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 12.50am that one car was alight near Linton Lane.

“We dispatched three appliances, however one was stood down before it arrived.

“The fire was put out and nobody was injured.

“A stop call was put in at about 1.20am.”

Police appealing for information on ‘suspicious’ car fire

The fire is being treated as ‘suspicious’ and police have asked anyone with information on it to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55am on Sunday, police were called to the Linton Lane area of Kirkcaldy, following a report of a car fire.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0195 of 29 January.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”