Fundraisers to walk barefoot across fire in Dundee in alcohol addiction fight

Dundonians will put their best feet forward on Thursday for a fundraising fire walk to help tackle alcohol addiction and related problems in the city.

Tayside Council on Alcohol (TCA) has organised the evening, scheduled for 7pm, with the help of Firewalk Scotland, a firm based in Dunfermline.

The event will take place in the car park outside the non-profit’s offices in Constable Street, Dundee.

Alcohol deaths continue to rise in Dundee and across Scotland.

Last year, the number in the city reached the highest in five years, causing concerns that lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic put heavy drinkers at greater risk.

TCA was registered as a charity in 1973.

It offers a range of support services; from counselling and support groups for different ages, to creative therapies, including art, dancing and playing music.

Organisers and participants are nervous, but excited and hope locals will take the opportunity to watch the brave fire walkers and donate funds.

‘Exciting challenge’

Naiomi Thomson who will take part said: “I’ve been nervously anticipating the fire walk all weekend, but I’m excited to take on a challenge and looking forward to the feeling of accomplishment afterwards – feels great to be raising money for such a good cause as well.”

‘Here to help’

TCA’s marketing manager, Carolyn Henderson, will also roll up her trousers for the event.

She said: “This is a personal challenge for me, I’ve never done anything like this before.

“But more importantly, it’s about raising awareness of alcohol harm and letting people know that TCA are here to help. I know people very close to me who have went through difficulties with alcohol and TCA played a big part in their recovery.

“This is my way of thanking TCA by raising money so they can continue supporting individuals and families when they need it most.”

‘A stark reminder’

Kathryn Baker, CEO of TCA, is very much looking forward to hosting the event.

She said it’s also an important opportunity to raise awareness.

She said: “At the end of 2022 we were given a stark reminder of the prevailing presence of the harmful impact of alcohol in Scotland with the announcement that alcohol related deaths had increased.

“We are delighted to be hosting this challenge, and I take my hat off to those who have signed up to walk across the hot coals.

“Tackling alcohol harms must remain a key priority as we move forward in 2023”.

‘Long-term impact’

John Wyllie, independent chair of the Dundee Alcohol and Drug Partnership said: “The Dundee ADP fully supports the Tayside Council on Alcohol fire-walk.

“We know the long-term harmful impact that alcohol has on communities across Dundee and more widely.

“By working closely across all organisations trying to reduce the harm caused by alcohol and drugs in Dundee we can collectively make a positive impact on the lives of individuals, families, and communities.

“Those who are choosing to walk across hot coals at this event embody the spirit and determination needed to improve outcomes for everyone and I wish them well.”