Machinery damaged after intruders enter Dundee building site

A police investigation has been launched after machinery was damaged when intruders entered a building site for a Dundee housing development.

It is understood two men gained access to the site at the junction of Buttars Loan and South Road on Wednesday night.

The new development, which consists of four semi-detached and four terraced homes, was granted planning permission in January 2020.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are continuing following an attempted break-in to a commercial building site on Buttars Loan, Dundee.

“Machinery was also damaged during the incident, which was reported to police around 8.10am on Thursday.”