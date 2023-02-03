Machinery damaged after intruders enter Dundee building site By James Simpson February 3 2023, 6.02pm The new development at the junction of Buttars Loan and South Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A police investigation has been launched after machinery was damaged when intruders entered a building site for a Dundee housing development. It is understood two men gained access to the site at the junction of Buttars Loan and South Road on Wednesday night. The new development, which consists of four semi-detached and four terraced homes, was granted planning permission in January 2020. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are continuing following an attempted break-in to a commercial building site on Buttars Loan, Dundee. “Machinery was also damaged during the incident, which was reported to police around 8.10am on Thursday.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 2 Big Noise Douglas to celebrate anniversary with Dundee concert alongside Royal Scottish National Orchestra Leigh Griffiths 'flare-kick' trial delayed to get detail on 'effect' of pyros Catherine, 10, stunned to receive a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her charity… Dundee care home residents 'distressed' and 'calling out for support' due to staff shortage Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about… 9 Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived Most Read 1 Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot 2 Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation 3 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 4 Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage 5 Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam 6 Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery 7 Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told 8 ‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital 9 Woman asked man to ‘pleasure her’ at knifepoint in Fife underpass 10 Probe as man found injured on Dundee street More from The Courier With a tip of the hat to My Chemical Romance I'm not OK with… Six Nations: Jamie Ritchie relishing a full Twickenham at last as Scots start 2023… Fire crews rush to Kirkcaldy town centre after fire breaks out at rear of… Perthshire missing pets group 'devastated' as vital cameras removed from search site Tom Lang says Raith Rovers held meeting over 'wee things' holding them back and… Gender identity teaching in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign group How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to 'getting out of bed and coming in'… Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester… Editor's Picks Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action £200k commission offered for ‘placemaking’ sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane Gender identity teaching in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign group ‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage Dunfermline park chosen as site of ‘meaningful’ memorial to Fife babies following ashes scandal Catherine, 10, stunned to receive a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her charity work Most Commented 1 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 2 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 3 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 4 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 5 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 6 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 7 Nando's given green light to open first Perth restaurant 8 Dundee bank stickers urging people to break windows only ‘symbolic’, say protesters 9 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers 10 Late deadline day drama sees Dundee seal loan return for star striker Zach Robinson