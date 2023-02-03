Tom Lang says Raith Rovers held meeting over ‘wee things’ holding them back and are ready to ‘roll up the sleeves’ versus Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers are unbeaten since Tom Lang returned to the side.

After 10 months on the sidelines with an anterior cruciate ligament injury the defender returned at the end of December.

They are yet to lose in the seven matches he has started since but too many of those have involved squandering the lead.

The latest came via a method that has dogged them for large parts of the season: set-pieces.

Billy McKay’s equaliser followed the injury-time equaliser from a corner at Cove Rangers and the two set-piece goals that saw Rovers surrender a two-goal lead to Morton.

McKay’s equaliser:

“We’re not really getting cut open, just set-pieces mostly,” Lang tells Courier Sport.

Looking up

“Laps of concentration, that’s all it is.

“I think we could look at the table and say we could be a lot higher up if we’d have turned those draws into wins.

“We’ve just got to move on, we’ve had a meeting about it.

“We’ve looked at it this week, so hopefully moving forward we cut out those wee things.

“I feel we’ve turned a corner: we’re scoring goals, we’re playing good football.”

Lang adds that this weekend’s match at Gayfield is exactly the type of environment that will test if they have sorted out their vulberability at set-pies.

It’s been a tough season so far for Arbroath but they have shown some signs of life since a squad refresh January.

Seven new recruits have been brought in with several already making an impact.

No better fixture

Dick Campbell’s side have taken seven points from away matches versus Dundee, Ayr United and, most recently, Morton since the start of the year.

“Arbroath away – there’s no better fixture to test the character and test our strength at set-pieces,” says Lang.

“It would be a great weekend to keep a clean sheet moving forward.

“It looks like they’re back to having a physical presence.

“I know what it’s going to be like: roll the sleeves up and win our physical battles and we’ll be fine.

“I enjoy these types of games, to be fair. Hopefully the conditions aren’t too bad but if they are we just need to deal with it and get the three points.”