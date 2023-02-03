Tom Lang says Raith Rovers held meeting over ‘wee things’ holding them back and are ready to ‘roll up the sleeves’ versus Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Tom Lang says Raith Rovers held meeting over ‘wee things’ holding them back and are ready to ‘roll up the sleeves’ versus Arbroath

By Craig Cairns
February 3 2023, 6.04pm
Tom Lang in action versus Linlithgow. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang in action versus Linlithgow. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers are unbeaten since Tom Lang returned to the side.

After 10 months on the sidelines with an anterior cruciate ligament injury the defender returned at the end of December.

They are yet to lose in the seven matches he has started since but too many of those have involved squandering the lead.

The latest came via a method that has dogged them for large parts of the season: set-pieces.

Billy McKay’s equaliser followed the injury-time equaliser from a corner at Cove Rangers and the two set-piece goals that saw Rovers surrender a two-goal lead to Morton.

McKay’s equaliser:

“We’re not really getting cut open, just set-pieces mostly,” Lang tells Courier Sport.

Looking up

“Laps of concentration, that’s all it is.

“I think we could look at the table and say we could be a lot higher up if we’d have turned those draws into wins.

“We’ve just got to move on, we’ve had a meeting about it.

“We’ve looked at it this week, so hopefully moving forward we cut out those wee things.

“I feel we’ve turned a corner: we’re scoring goals, we’re playing good football.”

Lang adds that this weekend’s match at Gayfield is exactly the type of environment that will test if they have sorted out their vulberability at set-pies.

It’s been a tough season so far for Arbroath but they have shown some signs of life since a squad refresh January.

Seven new recruits have been brought in with several already making an impact.

No better fixture

Dick Campbell’s side have taken seven points from away matches versus Dundee, Ayr United and, most recently, Morton since the start of the year.

“Arbroath away – there’s no better fixture to test the character and test our strength at set-pieces,” says Lang.

“It would be a great weekend to keep a clean sheet moving forward.

Lang made his return to the team in December. Image: SNS.

“It looks like they’re back to having a physical presence.

“I know what it’s going to be like: roll the sleeves up and win our physical battles and we’ll be fine.

“I enjoy these types of games, to be fair. Hopefully the conditions aren’t too bad but if they are we just need to deal with it and get the three points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee FC chief John Nelms reveals Sporting Centre of Excellence ambition
Joe Chalmers has extended his deal at East End Park by two years. Image: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to 'getting out of bed and coming in'…
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
John Frederiksen spent just four months at Raith Rovers. Images: Raith TV and SNS.
The cult of John Frederiksen: How 6'8" striker made HUGE impression despite short stint…
Finn Robson is determined to make an impact at Forfar. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Finn Robson praised for 'elegant' style as Forfar loan stint prepares…
Rory McAllister has urged his Montrose team-mates to bounce back from Darvel defeat. Image: SNS
Stewart Petrie urges Rory McAllister to hit goal trail as Montrose star targets 300th…
Archie Meekison
Archie Meekison suffers season-ending injury as Dundee United prospect faces surgery
Dick Campbell has thanked his Arbroath board for their backing in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell thanks Arbroath board for backing him in transfer window as he insists…
James McPake said Joe Chalmers has been a key player this season. Images: SNS.
James McPake details key role of 'leader' Joe Chalmers as Dunfermline star pens contract…
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals 'cage football' drive…

Most Read

1
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot
2
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
3
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
4
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
6
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
7
Andrew Innes changed his story about the killing, the trial heard.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told
8
Fife killer Jamie Wishart is back in prison.
‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital
9
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to ‘pleasure her’ at knifepoint in Fife underpass
10
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street

More from The Courier

Heidi Talbot. Image: Heidi Talbot
'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer…
North Atlantic right whale. Image Dr Phil Bouchet
Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind…
Jason West is the general manager of the newly formed Tayport Breakers. Image: John Linton Photography
Tayport man scores home run with Tayside and Fife club ambitions as Dundee-born US…
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
Taypark House serve mouth-wateringly good food by their award winning chef like this deep fried cod from their latest menu. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date…
A hovercraft leaves Kirkcaldy during the 2007 trial. Image: George McLuskie
Could Fife Council's bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking?
Iain Thom (right) alongside Vicky Wilson and Lewis Banks from Hays Travel Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel
From l- r, Joel Grant (Travel Consultant), Leanne Barnett (winner) and Chloe Dailly (Assistant Manager)
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel
Jonney Gardner and Malin Tangnaes at thir Harbour Bar in Gourdon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A pint and a postage stamp at the Harbour Bar: Mearns publican Jonney's pop-up…
Jason Segel in Shrinking. Image: PA Photo/Courtesy of Apple.
TV review: Shrinking can feel like an assault on the heartstrings

Editor's Picks

Most Commented