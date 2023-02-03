Perthshire missing pets group ‘devastated’ as vital cameras removed from search site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire missing pets group ‘devastated’ as vital cameras removed from search site

By Neil Henderson
February 3 2023, 6.17pm Updated: February 3 2023, 6.44pm
Volunteer Catherine Faulds Quinn on a search. Image: Missing Pets Perth and Kinross
Volunteer Catherine Faulds Quinn on a search. Image: Missing Pets Perth and Kinross

A Perthshire missing pets group says it is “absolutely devastated” after vital camera equipment was taken from a search area.

Missing Pets Perth and Kinross discovered two of its specialist trail cameras had been removed from a site it was monitoring this week.

The voluntary group, run by Katie McCandless-Thomas and Christine Faulds Quinn, has helped reunite hundreds of owners with their their missing pets since it formed five years ago.

Field cameras are used to help capture the pets’ whereabouts when a physical human presence is not possible, or interaction would scare the animal away.

How the cameras look. Image: Missing Pets Perth and Kinross

Katie – who set up the group after her own dog, Charlie, went missing – realised the pair of cameras, valued at £100, had been removed while checking on a remote site on the outskirts of Perth.

Their disappearance followed instances of vandalism to the group’s dog traps and other equipment.

Katie told The Courier: “The cameras are a vital part of equipment and are our eyes on the ground when we can’t be there, so to find them removed or stolen is hugely disappointing.

“Everyone is absolutely devastated.

Catherine and Katie McCandless-Thomas run the voluntary group. Image Missing Pets Perth and Kinross

“Thankfully it wasn’t our more expensive ones that link up to our phones as they are £200 to replace, but it is still the loss of cameras that we use in pretty much all searches.

“Vandalism and theft costs not only impact heavily financially on what is a voluntary organisation, but also restrict our efforts considerably.

“We don’t want to remove valuable help in the form of equipment, but if this continues we may have to limit their use.”

Equipment ‘vital’ to missing pet searches

Katie says some equipment may have been removed by members of the public through ignorance.

She added: “It could be the same with someone finding the cameras and thinking that by removing them, they are doing good.

“We are appealing to the public to please leave any such equipment, as it is vital to our efforts to return a missing pet back to its beloved owner.”

Since the cameras were taken, one has been handed into a local police station.

