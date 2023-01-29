4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side bolster Championship survival bid with win at Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has been a long time coming but Arbroath are finally starting to rediscover that special winning feeling.

And it could be just in the nick of time.

In three incredibly tricky away fixtures in 2023 – Dundee, Ayr United and Morton – Arbroath have claimed seven points from nine.

But with their recent home form the worst it has ever been during Dick Campbell’s seven-year reign, can Lichties do enough to claim Championship survival?

Courier Sport was on the road with Arbroath again on Saturday as they secured a 2-1 win over Morton and here are four talking points:

Magical Michael McKenna

Michael McKenna drove Arbroath towards the brink of the Scottish Premiership last term.

He netted 15 goals in all competitions and was voted cinch Championship Player of the Year.

Like so many others at Arbroath, he struggled to recapture that form during the first half of this season.

McKenna did not become a bad player overnight.

🏆 Congratulations to @ArbroathFC's Michael McKenna who has been presented with the @cinchuk Championship player of the season award!#cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/jxF98QBA6J — SPFL (@spfl) May 12, 2022

But since the turn of the New Year he has been back to his magical best.

He was inspirational in the 4-2 win at Dundee, 2-2 draw at Ayr and Saturday’s win over Ton.

McKenna covered every blade of grass, before unleashing an unstoppable half-volley into the top corner.

Dick Campbell later described the effort as ‘worthy of winning a league’ and he wasn’t far off the mark.

Out with the old, in with the new

It’s well-documented that Arbroath’s summer recruitment wasn’t good.

Campbell has been very honest about the failings to the star names they lost at the end of the season.

Any Championship team would struggle to replace Joel Nouble, Anton Dowds, Chris Hamilton, Jack Hamilton, Jason Thomson, James Craigen and Nicky Low.

Arbroath worked extremely hard to bring in fresh faces but many summer signings didn’t work out.

Lichties doubled down, strengthened their recruitment team with the arrival of Barry Sellars, and are now reaping the rewards.

January’s six summer signings have been excellent.

And more will follow in the coming weeks.

Amazing away, home in on survival

With seven points from nine in their three away games in 2023, Arbroath are finding form on the road.

At home, it’s a different story.

For the first time in Campbell’s seven years as Arbroath manager, they have lost four consecutive times at Gayfield.

Can they stem the flow of that tide when Raith Rovers visit on Saturday?

Arbroath relegation run-in hots up

Arbroath are picking up points when it matters most.

Sadly, though, so too are bottom club Hamilton who have won four successive games.

Eighth placed Cove Rangers, by contrast, have shipped 19 goals in FOUR matches.

Just a point now separates Arbroath and Cove, with Hamilton – who have a game in hand – four adrift of Lichties.

Saturday’s Gayfield visitors Raith Rovers could yet be hauled into the fight if they lose at Arbroath.