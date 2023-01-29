4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side bolster Championship survival bid with win at Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side bolster Championship survival bid with win at Morton

By Ewan Smith
January 29 2023, 12.30pm
Arbroath are starting to rediscover that winning feeling. Image: SNS
Arbroath are starting to rediscover that winning feeling. Image: SNS

It has been a long time coming but Arbroath are finally starting to rediscover that special winning feeling.

And it could be just in the nick of time.

In three incredibly tricky away fixtures in 2023 – Dundee, Ayr United and Morton – Arbroath have claimed seven points from nine.

But with their recent home form the worst it has ever been during Dick Campbell’s seven-year reign, can Lichties do enough to claim Championship survival?

Courier Sport was on the road with Arbroath again on Saturday as they secured a 2-1 win over Morton and here are four talking points:

Magical Michael McKenna

Michael McKenna has been outstanding for Arbroath. Image: SNS

Michael McKenna drove Arbroath towards the brink of the Scottish Premiership last term.

He netted 15 goals in all competitions and was voted cinch Championship Player of the Year.

Like so many others at Arbroath, he struggled to recapture that form during the first half of this season.

McKenna did not become a bad player overnight.

But since the turn of the New Year he has been back to his magical best.

He was inspirational in the 4-2 win at Dundee, 2-2 draw at Ayr and Saturday’s win over Ton.

McKenna covered every blade of grass, before unleashing an unstoppable half-volley into the top corner.

Dick Campbell later described the effort as ‘worthy of winning a league’ and he wasn’t far off the mark.

Out with the old, in with the new

It’s well-documented that Arbroath’s summer recruitment wasn’t good.

Campbell has been very honest about the failings to the star names they lost at the end of the season.

Any Championship team would struggle to replace Joel Nouble, Anton Dowds, Chris Hamilton, Jack Hamilton, Jason Thomson, James Craigen and Nicky Low.

Anton Dowds enjoyed his time at Arbroath last season.
Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds. Image: SNS

Arbroath worked extremely hard to bring in fresh faces but many summer signings didn’t work out.

Lichties doubled down, strengthened their recruitment team with the arrival of Barry Sellars, and are now reaping the rewards.

January’s six summer signings have been excellent.

And more will follow in the coming weeks.

Amazing away,  home in on survival

With seven points from nine in their three away games in 2023, Arbroath are finding form on the road.

At home, it’s a different story.

For the first time in Campbell’s seven years as Arbroath manager, they have lost four consecutive times at Gayfield.

Can they stem the flow of that tide when Raith Rovers visit on Saturday?

Arbroath relegation run-in hots up

Dick Campbell has inspired the Arbroath fightback. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.

Arbroath are picking up points when it matters most.

Sadly, though, so too are bottom club Hamilton who have won four successive games.

Eighth placed Cove Rangers, by contrast, have shipped 19 goals in FOUR matches.

Just a point now separates Arbroath and Cove, with Hamilton – who have a game in hand – four adrift of Lichties.

Saturday’s Gayfield visitors Raith Rovers could yet be hauled into the fight if they lose at Arbroath.

Tags

Conversation

