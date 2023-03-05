Dundee woman in anorexia recovery using pageant final to raise awareness of illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee woman in anorexia recovery using pageant final to raise awareness of illness

By Poppy Watson
March 5 2023, 2.57pm Updated: March 5 2023, 3.26pm
Morgan Gray Broughty Ferry Dundee
Morgan Gray with her dog, Princess. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A Dundee woman in recovery from anorexia says she wants to raise awareness of the illness after being chosen to compete in the finals of UK pageant competition.

Morgan Gray, who lives in Broughty Ferry, has been battling her eating disorder since the onset of Covid in 2020.

But the 22-year-old is determined it will no longer hold her back from pursuing her dream of competing in the world of pageantry.

Morgan, who graduated from the Scottish School of Contemporary Dance last year, will travel to Manchester to take part in the grand finals of Miss Pageant Girl UK in July.

‘I want to show others that recovery is worth it’

Morgan, who started treatment for her anorexia last April, says she decided to enter the competition after seeing an advert for it while scrolling on Instagram.

She said: “It’s really exciting. It’s something I have always wanted to do.

“When I was diagnosed, I lost so much confidence and I would never have had the confidence to do any of this.

Morgan wants to show people recovery is worth the fight. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“But I realised if I wanted to do it I needed to recover – and I did.

“And now, I’m just going to go for it.

“I want to show people recovery is worth it and you’ll be able to do things that you’ve always wanted to do.”

‘Everything changed

At the height of her eating disorder, Morgan says she became a shell of her former self.

She said: “I got to a point where I was that ill I just couldn’t do anything except from lie in bed.

“Everything changed really. My energy and my personality just kind of disappeared.

“I didn’t want to talk to anyone.

Morgan used to make up excuses to isolate herself. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“When my friends asked, ‘Oh, do you want to go out for lunch?’ I would make up excuses. I just wanted to isolate myself”.

Morgan was so sick she was told it would be unsafe for her to exercise, meaning she was forced to sit out during classes in her final year of dance college.

But in spite of everything – she managed to pass with a 2:1.

Morgan graduated with a 2:1 from dance college last year. Image: Morgan Gray.

Morgan, who documents her journey on TikTok to help others who are struggling, now hopes to raise money to fund her place in the competition.

Between transport, accommodation and the various custom-made outfits she will require, the cost of competing will come to more than £1,000.

She also wants to raise funds for eating disorder charity Beat, and has plans to host bake sale and car wash events in the coming months.

@morgangrayx

Someone pass me some earplugs please, needing to cancel out today’s extra loud ED voice #anarecoveryy #edsheeranrecoveryy #edrec0very #recoveryispossible

♬ Elastic Heart (yeah, let’s be clear, I’ll trust no one. You did not break me, I’m still fighting for peace) – Sia

The grand finalists will be judged in three different rounds: interview, evening-wear and the Be-YOU-tiful round, where they can be themselves without pressure in a t-shirt and jeans.

The event will see one contestant crowned Miss Pageant Girl UK 2023 and win a number of prizes, including a £350 to spend on dresses, a luxury hotel stay, and a selection of beauty products.

It will take place at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel on July 16.

Advice for anyone struggling

Morgan has some advice for anyone struggling with an eating disorder or their body image.

She said: “Life is much more than just the way you look.

“With recovery, you obviously have to gain weight to get better.

“But you don’t just gain weight, you gain your life back.”

Morgan’s eating disorder meant she had to give up dancing. Image: Morgan Gray.

It is estimated that about 1.25m people in the UK have an eating disorder.

Scottish Government research found that the Covid pandemic led to a significant rise in the prevalence and severity of eating disorders.

  • If you are worried about your own or someone else’s health, you can contact Beat 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677 or online.

