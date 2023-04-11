Still Game’s Navid actor bringing comedy tour to Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Still Game actor Sanjeev Kohli – best known for playing Navid in the sitcom – is bringing his latest comedy tour to Tayside and Fife.

The 51-year-old has announced five dates in the region in August.

Kohli will perform in the following locations:

Dunfermline: Baldrigeburn Centre – 9pm, August 18

Baldrigeburn Centre – 9pm, August 18 Perth: Soutar Theatre, inside the AK Bell Library – 5pm, August 19

Soutar Theatre, inside the AK Bell Library – 5pm, August 19 St Andrews: St Andrews Town Hall – 9pm, August 19

St Andrews Town Hall – 9pm, August 19 Dundee: Ardler Complex – 6pm, August 26

Ardler Complex – 6pm, August 26 Arbroath: Abbey Theatre – 9pm, August 26

Tickets for Sanjeev Kohli’s tour

There are two kinds of tickets available – standard or VIP meet and greet.

Standard tickets cost £25 each and VIP tickets £40. For the Dunfermline show, all tickets cost £40.

They can be bought online via Breakneck Comedy.

The comedian previously visited Dundee and Arbroath in November with his Still Game co-stars.

He starred in 52 episodes of Still Game, which ended in 2019.

He also plays AJ Jandhu in BBC Scotland soap River City.