Dundee Still Game's Navid actor bringing comedy tour to Tayside and Fife Sanjeev Kohli has announced five dates across the region in August. By Emma Duncan April 11 2023, 10.17am Sanjeev Kohli is returning to Tayside and Fife in his latest tour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Still Game actor Sanjeev Kohli – best known for playing Navid in the sitcom – is bringing his latest comedy tour to Tayside and Fife. The 51-year-old has announced five dates in the region in August. Kohli will perform in the following locations: Dunfermline: Baldrigeburn Centre – 9pm, August 18 Perth: Soutar Theatre, inside the AK Bell Library – 5pm, August 19 St Andrews: St Andrews Town Hall – 9pm, August 19 Dundee: Ardler Complex – 6pm, August 26 Arbroath: Abbey Theatre – 9pm, August 26 Tickets for Sanjeev Kohli's tour There are two kinds of tickets available – standard or VIP meet and greet. Standard tickets cost £25 each and VIP tickets £40. For the Dunfermline show, all tickets cost £40. They can be bought online via Breakneck Comedy. Sanjeev as his Still Game character Navid Harrid with co-star Jane McCarry as Isa. Image: BBC/Alan Peebles The comedian previously visited Dundee and Arbroath in November with his Still Game co-stars. He starred in 52 episodes of Still Game, which ended in 2019. He also plays AJ Jandhu in BBC Scotland soap River City.
