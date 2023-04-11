Still Game’s Navid actor bringing comedy tour to Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Still Game’s Navid actor bringing comedy tour to Tayside and Fife

Sanjeev Kohli has announced five dates across the region in August.

By Emma Duncan
Sanjeev Kohli is returning to Tayside and Fife in his latest tour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Still Game actor Sanjeev Kohli – best known for playing Navid in the sitcom – is bringing his latest comedy tour to Tayside and Fife.

The 51-year-old has announced five dates in the region in August.

Kohli will perform in the following locations:

  • Dunfermline: Baldrigeburn Centre – 9pm, August 18
  • Perth: Soutar Theatre, inside the AK Bell Library – 5pm, August 19
  • St Andrews: St Andrews Town Hall – 9pm, August 19
  • Dundee: Ardler Complex – 6pm, August 26
  • Arbroath: Abbey Theatre – 9pm, August 26

Tickets for Sanjeev Kohli’s tour

There are two kinds of tickets available – standard or VIP meet and greet.

Standard tickets cost £25 each and VIP tickets £40. For the Dunfermline show, all tickets cost £40.

They can be bought online via Breakneck Comedy.

Sanjeev Kohli (Navid) and Jane McCarry (Isa) from Still Game.
The comedian previously visited Dundee and Arbroath in November with his Still Game co-stars.

He starred in 52 episodes of Still Game, which ended in 2019.

He also plays AJ Jandhu in BBC Scotland soap River City.

