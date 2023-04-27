Search for Dundee teen last seen on Wednesday wearing ski mask

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A search is under way for missing Dundee teenager Jayden Harding, who has not been seen since Wednesday.

The 15-year-old disappeared from Whitfield area of the city after he was last spotted at around 6.30pm.

He is described as around 5 feet 2 inches in height and of a slim build with short brown hair.

Jayden was last seen wearing a black Nike coat, a black ski mask, grey joggers and white and red trainers.

Public appeal to find missing Dundee teen

Police officers searching for Jayden are asking for the public’s help to trace him, with locals who may have seen the missing boy asked to contact Police Scotland.

Inspector Victoria Taylor said: “I am asking anyone who may have seen Jayden, or has any information about his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2754 of April 25 2023.