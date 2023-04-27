Angus teenager learning to run again three years after horror accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus teenager learning to run again three years after horror accident

Wil Ritchie is continuing his recovery from a brain injury suffered while mountain biking.

By Emma Duncan
Wil Ritchie with clinical specialist physiotherapist Carol Greig and physiotherapist Katrina Reid. Image: NHS Tayside
An Angus teenager who nearly died in a mountain biking accident is learning to run again three years later.

Wil Ritchie was in a coma and on a ventilator in Ninewells Hospital for three weeks after suffering a serious brain injury.

The Forfar Academy pupil was biking with pals at Balmashanner Hill in July 2020 when he was injured in a fall.

He spent more than nine months in hospital.

As part of his recovery, the 17-year-old had to learn to walk again – and is now running thanks to specialist equipment used by NHS Tayside.

Watch this video of Tayside teenager Wil Ritchie's inspiring efforts to learn to run again with the help of a new specialist piece of physiotherapy equipment at Ninewells Hospital in this video. Seventeen-year-old Wil is using a state-of-the-art body weight support treadmill and walking hoist as part of his ongoing physiotherapy treatment.Read more about it here – https://tinyurl.com/4pcvd27jWell done Wil! 👏👏👏

Posted by NHS Tayside on Thursday, 27 April 2023

It involves a hoist being attached to a bodyweight support treadmill which provides data to physiotherapy staff to show how the patient is progressing.

Wil can now run for about 15 minutes and cover 1.5km with the help of the machine – five times longer than he can do without it.

Wil – who hopes to become a physiotherapist when he is older – said: “I always like to run as fast as I can.

‘To see him running is amazing’

“I can see the hoist benefiting so many people who are making progress just like me and also those who were just like me when I first started rehab. It will really help people.

“I have only used it a few times so far. It was a little strange to get used to at first but it really helps. I can do more and push myself harder.”

Mum Karen said: “This new machine is amazing. We couldn’t believe what Wil was able to do the first time he tried it.

A younger Wil with mum Karen.

“He has only used it a few times so far but it has helped him enormously.

“We are so proud of him, he’s a very positive person and he never gives up. He has just worked so hard every day, supported by the physio team.

“To see him running as fast as he can is an amazing thing.

“He is much more confident after using it and you can see his running technique has improved – he’s bringing his knees up more and doing more than he could ever do.”

