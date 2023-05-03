Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on a busy Dundee road.

Police and paramedics were called to Broughty Ferry Road just before 9am on Wednesday.

It followed a collision involving a dark grey Mazda SUV and a black Ford at the junction with Dalgleish Road.

The road remained open heading towards the city centre, but eastbound traffic was being diverted.

An ambulance left the scene just before 10am, shortly before one of the vehicles was taken away.

Police were directing traffic before the road reopened at around 10.30am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving two vehicles at Dalgleish Road in Dundee, which happened around 9am on Wednesday.

“Ambulance were contacted and one man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“The road is now open.”