Waitrose food hall comes to Dundee – with plans for John Lewis collection point

Supermarket chain Waitrose has come to Dundee for the first time.

The retailer is now selling its products in the food hall of the Dundee Dobbies garden centre.

A click and collect point for John Lewis – which owns Waitrose – is also being launched at the outlet at Ethiebeaton Park, near Monifieth, later this summer.

The Waitrose products replace Sainsbury’s goods that were previously sold at the garden centre.

An ‘excellent addition’ to Dundee Dobbies

The move is part of a partnership taking Waitrose to 20 new towns and cities across the UK.

Anita Telfer, general manager at Dobbies Dundee, said: “The food hall at our store is very popular and the team is excited about Waitrose being part of the shopping experience for customers.

“Our existing partners will continue to be part of offering, including Hotel Chocolat, Whittards and Cook, as well as our fresh bakery to go.

“Waitrose products will be an excellent addition.”

As part of the launch, shoppers are being given the chance to win their shopping until June 2.

Five shoppers will be selected at random by cashiers to get their shopping for free.

A limited number of £5 and £25 voucher will be available too.

Waitrose near me…

The company has standalone Scottish stores in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Milngavie, Newton Mearns and Stirling.