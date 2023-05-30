Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Drivers face 71-mile diversion as Perthshire roadworks begin

Resurfacing works are taking place on the A822 north of Crieff.

By Chloe Burrell
The roadworks are between Newton Bridge and Sma' Glen Cottage. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are facing a huge 71-mile diversion during roadworks in Perthshire this week.

Resurfacing works are taking place on the A822, from Newton Bridge to Sma’ Glen Cottage, to the north of Crieff.

The roadworks started on Tuesday and run until Friday.

The stretch of road affected is closed between 9am and 3pm each day – with restrictions removed at other times.

However, temporary traffic lights may be in use.

Map of diversion

During the roadworks – being carried out by Perth and Kinross Council – a 71-mile diversion will be in place.

Drivers will be diverted along the A826 at Aberfeldy, on to the A827 at Killin and down the A85 via Crieff, before travelling along the A822.

The journey is nearly two hours long.

A map showing the diversion route (click to reveal full size). Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Many have voiced their frustration at the diversion on a council Facebook post.

One said: “This is a ridiculous diversion given the length of the stretch of road being worked on.

“We need to start doing works like this overnight to minimise disruption. If other countries can do it, why can’t we?”

‘What a diversion’

Another wrote: “What a diversion! Totally understand these works need to be carried out but just because you deem that road a minor one doesn’t mean it’s not busy.

“Through the night would be best, or at least say 9pm till 2am, or if you can use a traffic light system outwith those times.”

The council statement said: “Regrettably, there will be some inconvenience whilst the works are taking place.

“We will, however, do our best to keep disruption to a minimum.”

